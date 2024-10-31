header image

1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later
Spruce Street
Barger Bestowed President’s Award by Peace Officers Association
| Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
Barger

The Peace Officers Association of Los Angeles County honored Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger by presenting her with the President’s Award on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The award was bestowed upon Barger in recognition of her support for law enforcement and all aspects of public safety throughout Los Angeles County.

The President’s Award is the highest distinction the Peace Officers Association of Los Angeles County offers every year during its Centurion Awards for Excellence ceremony. It was presented to Bager at the University of Southern California Town and Gown Ballroom, with several hundred peace officers and law enforcement supporters present.

“My deepest thanks to the Peace Officers Association of Los Angeles County and its President, San Marino Chief of Police John Incontro, for this incredible honor,” said Barger. “This President’s Award personally means a lot to me. As a County Supervisor, public safety has always been, and continues to be, a top priority of mine. There are countless officers on the front lines doing impactful work every day of the year. I appreciate and admire our law enforcement partners’ compassion, dedication and determination to keep our communities safe. You have my full and unwavering support.”
