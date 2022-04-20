Barger, Board of Supervisors Commemorate 107th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022

By Press Release

Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Board of Supervisors commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2022 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, in recognition of one of the darkest chapters in human history.

Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors proclaimed April as “Armenian History Month” in Los Angeles County, home to the largest population of Armenians in the United States.

“The month of April and the celebration of Armenian culture culminates in our Day of Remembrance, a day to mourn and remember the loss of over 1.5 million innocent lives,” said Supervisor Barger. “I am heartened that my Armenian constituents are a resilient people – determined, focused and dedicated to persevering.”

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Orthodox Church, reflected on the significance of L.A. County’s Armenian Day of Remembrance. “April 24th is a symbol of victory for our resurrected nation. Orphans of Martyrs have become parents and grandparents. As visionaries themselves, they have become architects of the independent Motherland…and have become the pillars of the New Armenia, the New Church, and new horizons.”

“Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day is an especially poignant commemoration for residents across Los Angeles County,” said Supervisor Solis. “Having proudly served the Armenian community of Montebello for many years, I am thrilled to now be able to represent Little Armenia— a community that particularly holds so much value to Armenian-Americans. Through this motion, we mark our commitment to remember the lives lost in the Armenian Genocide, honor the legacy of survivors, and elevate the voices of this dynamic and diverse community.”

A copy of the motion is available here.

For a video message from Supervisor Barger about Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, click here.

