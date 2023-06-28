Barger Boosts ‘Old Glory’ Historic Oak Tree Protections

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion during yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that will designate a centuries old oak tree known as “Old Glory” as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.

This towering 70-foot oak tree, which is over 400 years old, is currently located at Pico Canyon Park. It made international news in 2003 when local activist John Quigley climbed into the ancient oak and stayed there for 72 days in support of preserving the tree.

“Old Glory means a lot to the community and is deserving of the protection that being a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark brings,” said Barger. “This oak symbolizes strength and perseverance. I want to make sure we take all the actions possible to preserve community assets like Old Glory. We must be good environmental stewards and I take the responsibility seriously.”

The motion directs the Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning to initiate the nomination process for Old Glory as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark. The Board will vote upon the motion during the Board of Supervisors’ next meeting on July 11.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...