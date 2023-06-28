Barger Boosts ‘Old Glory’ Historic Oak Tree Protections

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion during yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that will designate a centuries old oak tree known as “Old Glory” as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
This towering 70-foot oak tree, which is over 400 years old, is currently located at Pico Canyon Park. It made international news in 2003 when local activist John Quigley climbed into the ancient oak and stayed there for 72 days in support of preserving the tree.
“Old Glory means a lot to the community and is deserving of the protection that being a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark brings,” said Barger. “This oak symbolizes strength and perseverance. I want to make sure we take all the actions possible to preserve community assets like Old Glory. We must be good environmental stewards and I take the responsibility seriously.”
The motion directs the Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning to initiate the nomination process for Old Glory as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark. The Board will vote upon the motion during the Board of Supervisors’ next meeting on July 11.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion during yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that will designate a centuries old oak tree known as “Old Glory” as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
DISC Surgery Center at Gateway (formerly known as Gateway Surgery Center) has expanded Santa Clarita’s access to leading-edge minimally invasive spine care thanks to the investment and leadership of TriasMD, which acquired the facility earlier this year.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion during yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that will designate a centuries old oak tree known as “Old Glory” as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
Top executives from several Los Angeles County agencies presented an update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday detailing their outreach efforts helping scores of residents at risk of homelessness at Cali Lake Recreational Vehicle (RV) Resort.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are honored to invite the community to help those in need. The band will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation every Saturday beginning July 8, all the way through Aug. 12. Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable.
With the Fourth of July approaching, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.
More than 1.4 million disabled parking placard holders have already renewed their placards out of the approximately 2 million customers up for renewal, according to Department of Motor Vehicles records.
Youth football fans will have the opportunity to exhibit their football skills when the College of the Canyons football program hosts its first Punt, Pass & Kick USA, Inc. competition on Saturday, July 22 at Cougar Stadium.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.