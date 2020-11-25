header image

1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Barger Calls for $10M in CARES Act Funds for Businesses Hurt by COVID Restrictions
| Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
cares act
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

 

In response to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ 3-2 vote Tuesday allowing further COVID-19-related closures to take effect Wednesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger is calling for $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to be repurposed to aid impacted local businesses.

In their meeting Tuesday, the five supervisors voted 3-2 to move forward with a county Public Health Department-ordered ban on outdoor dining at restaurants, breweries and wineries, even after receiving more than 3,700 comments from the public concerned with these restrictions, which Barger termed “baseless.”

Barger, who represents L.A. County’s 5th District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, had introduced a motion, co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn, that would have rescinded these closures and enabled outdoor dining to continue given the lack of any data to support dining as a means for significant community transmission.

Supervisors Solis, Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl opposed Barger and Hahn’s motion.

“The current Health Orders seem to take the approach that sectors should remain closed throughout the entire county, instead of focusing only on necessary closures in sectors that carry an inordinate and proven risk,” Barger said in a statement.

“There is no data to support closing dining establishments which makes this an arbitrary and capricious restriction — especially the day before Thanksgiving,” she said. “Furthermore, this action will only further encourage individuals to participate in private gatherings, without any of the necessary public health safety measures, which is where the virus is more likely to spread.”

Barger continued: “Businesses have made incredible sacrifices to align with safety protocols to remain open in order to pay their bills and feed their families. Our hospitalization rates are among the lowest we’ve seen. Yet, the rationale for further closures is tied to the number of patients in the hospital. We’ve come a long way to support workers and residents who are struggling to stay afloat and should not regress on the progress we’ve made.”

CARES Funding Motion
To provide support for the restaurant industry, Barger is asking the county to immediately repurpose $10 million in CARES Act funding for grants allocated to restaurants, breweries, and wineries that will be devastated by the new County Health Officer Orders, which are significantly more restrictive than the state’s.

“We asked businesses to invest substantial resources to ensure safety, only to force them to close,” Barger said. “Small businesses cannot withstand these constant changes and deserve better.”

In addition to Tuesday’s motion to rescind restaurant closures, Barger introduced a motion that was unanimously approved to engage local universities to provide technical expertise to the Department of Public Health and the Board of Supervisors regarding COVID-19 related prevention strategies and response efforts.

“The county has reached a critical junction in protecting the public health of our residents but must also consider the immediate and long-term consequences of extended closures and isolation,” Barger said. “We must utilize all of the resources available to us and engage experts for guidance and counsel on how to best serve our communities holistically.”
‘Draconian Behavior:’ City Council to Support Suit to Block Outdoor Dining Ban
Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
‘Draconian Behavior:’ City Council to Support Suit to Block Outdoor Dining Ban
Santa Clarita officials announced plans to file an amicus brief in support of an ongoing lawsuit to block Los Angeles County’s outdoor dining ban, which went into effect the day before Thanksgiving.
FULL STORY...
Missing: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Seek Public’s Help
Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Missing: Vlad Kravets, Last Seen in Valencia; Detectives Seek Public’s Help
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Critical Missing Person Unit detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Vlad Kravets.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Need Volunteers? Want to Be One? Check City’s Volunteer Hub
Santa Clarita’s new Volunteer Hub at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com is a one-stop-shop that connects area nonprofit organizations and volunteers.
Need Volunteers? Want to Be One? Check City’s Volunteer Hub
Election Update: Garcia Leads by 405 Votes in CA-25 Race
After declaring himself the winner of the 25th Congressional District or CA-25 race last week, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, continued his less-than-1% lead over opponent Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, after a Tuesday vote count update.
Election Update: Garcia Leads by 405 Votes in CA-25 Race
Death Row Inmates Collect $400K-Plus in COVID Jobless Benefits Scam
More than 130 California death row inmates received more than $400,000 in unemployment checks meant to help people during the pandemic — and they were not alone, according to prosecutors who announced the massive fraud scheme Tuesday.
Death Row Inmates Collect $400K-Plus in COVID Jobless Benefits Scam
Supes OK Castaic Housing Project, Sheriff’s Station Funds
During their regular meeting Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved the proposed Castaic housing development of nearly 140 homes next to Castaic High School.
Supes OK Castaic Housing Project, Sheriff’s Station Funds
Judge: ‘Offensive to Good Taste’ Rule for California License Plates Infringes Free Speech
A federal judge found California’s ban on “offensive” personalized license plates unconstitutional Tuesday, ruling it constitutes viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment.
Judge: ‘Offensive to Good Taste’ Rule for California License Plates Infringes Free Speech
Mother Nature to Serve Up Chilly Thanksgiving in SCV
A chilly Thanksgiving is in store for the Santa Clarita Valley as a cold-weather alert will be in effect Thursday and Friday due to National Weather Service forecasts of wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Mother Nature to Serve Up Chilly Thanksgiving in SCV
Cinema, Gym Cut from Costco Project at Westfield Valencia Town Center
Westfield Valencia Town Center will still get a Costco with a gas station, but not the initially proposed luxury cinema and gym.
Cinema, Gym Cut from Costco Project at Westfield Valencia Town Center
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Deaths Countywide Since September; 36th Death at Henry Mayo
Following surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths - including an additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital - and 3,692 new cases of COVID-19.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Deaths Countywide Since September; 36th Death at Henry Mayo
New Construction Management, Consulting Firm Opens in SCV
With more than 60 years of combined experience, Alisha Fonder, Shawn Fonder and Amin Salari are very experienced in their field. Together, they founded Fonder-Salari, Inc. to share their knowledge, experience, innovative thought processes and quality outcomes with their clients.
New Construction Management, Consulting Firm Opens in SCV
Supes Vote 3-2 to Temporarily Halt Outdoor Dining
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to uphold the Department of Public Health’s decision to halt dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars during Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
Supes Vote 3-2 to Temporarily Halt Outdoor Dining
ESCAPE, Canyon Theatre Guild Among L.A. County Arts Nonprofits Awarded CARES Act Funding
In a pandemic information ecosystem where uplifting news can be scarce, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Monday $12 million in CARES Act funds have been awarded to 337 arts nonprofits - including a handful of organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley - suffering from COVID-19 business interruption and closures through its L.A. County COVID-19 Arts Relief Fund.
ESCAPE, Canyon Theatre Guild Among L.A. County Arts Nonprofits Awarded CARES Act Funding
City Releases Schedule for Community Development Block Grant Meetings
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that informational meetings have been scheduled for the 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Non-profit organizations that serve lower-income residents of the City are invited to attend an informational meeting to learn more.
City Releases Schedule for Community Development Block Grant Meetings
Zonta Club Lauds LUNAFEST’s Drive-In Format
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley produced its 2020 LUNAFEST film festival as a drive-in movie night on Sept. 26 at Castaic Lake.
Zonta Club Lauds LUNAFEST’s Drive-In Format
City Expected to Declare Several Commission Vacancies
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected Tuesday to declare vacancies on several commissions and panels for those interested in applying to join the groups behind multiple construction projects, public art and other aspects that shape the City.
City Expected to Declare Several Commission Vacancies
11 Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita Valley
The Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of television productions currently taking place around the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 23 - Sunday, Nov. 29.
11 Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita Valley
City Completes Dark Fiber Installation at CalArts
The city of Santa Clarita has recently completed the installation of dark fiber at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) campus.
City Completes Dark Fiber Installation at CalArts
Murder Suspect in 2017 Pyramid Lake Stabbing Arrested
A detective seeking the man responsible for a 2017 stabbing murder near Pyramid Lake confirmed a suspect is in the custody of federal marshals Monday.
Murder Suspect in 2017 Pyramid Lake Stabbing Arrested
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
SCV Chamber of Commerce to Participate in Small Business Saturday
The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced their participation as a Neighborhood Champion during the 11th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, 2020, to help encourage residents to support small businesses.
SCV Chamber of Commerce to Participate in Small Business Saturday
AMS Fulfillment Employees ‘Adopt a Family’ for Thanksgiving
Advantage Media Services, Inc. has partnered with the Val Verde Sheriff's Youth Activity League for the tenth year in a row to help give families in need a Thanksgiving meal through YAL's 'Adopt a Family' program.
AMS Fulfillment Employees ‘Adopt a Family’ for Thanksgiving
