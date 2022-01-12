Barger Calls for Crackdown on COVID-19 Testing Fraud, Identity Theft

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has called for several county departments to work together to develop a robust plan to mitigate COVID-19 testing fraud in L.A. County.

Barger tasked the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, the Department of Public Health, the Department of Health Services, the Sheriff’s Department and several others, to tackle problems of fake COVID-19 testing and test kits and identity theft committed by by illegitimate testing providers.

“As the urgent need for testing reaches a crucial point, it is imperative that we ensure residents can be confident they are receiving an accurate and legitimate test without risking their private information,” Barger said. “We must do all we can to crack down on fraudulent COVID-19 tests and sites and prevent identity theft.”

As a result of Barger’s read-in motion at today’s Board of Supervisors meeting, several County departments will perform an analysis of the risk of fraudulent COVID-19 test sites and home test kits and develop an enforcement plan to eradicate them. They will also identify additional resources to combat identity theft committed by illegitimate testing providers.

Barger’s motion also called on the departments to develop a public education plan so County residents can learn the threats of fake COVID-19 testing and test kits in order to know how to identify them and to find legitimate resources.

