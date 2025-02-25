Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is calling on Eaton Fire survivors to come forward if they were targeted by fraudulent tow companies during and immediately after the wildfire.

Reports indicate that, between Tuesday, Jan. 7 through Friday, Jan. 10, deceptive operators falsely claimed to be contracted by Altadena officials, then proceeded to tow vehicles without informing owners of their storage location. Later, tow company representatives demanded excessive fees to release vehicles. Some of these vehicles were stored in Riverside or San Bernardino County.

Anyone who was contacted by a tow company under these suspicious circumstances, which include being asked to send a photo of a driver’s license or struggling to locate a vehicle, are encouraged to report their experience to the Inland Empire Auto Insurance Fraud Task Force.

This task force is actively seeking victims of this scheme and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone who suspects they were a victim should contact Inland Empire Auto Insurance Fraud Task Force’s Sergeant Regina Garay at (909) 919-2242 for assistance.

Barger condemned the predatory tactics used against vulnerable wildfire survivors.

“I find it disgusting that these fraudulent tow operators exploited fire survivors during their time of distress,” Barger said. “Those behind this abhorrent scheme must be held accountable and brought to justice. I urge anyone who was victimized to come forward so we can stop these bad actors from preying on our communities.”

Click here to view an informational flyer distributed by the Inland Empire Auto Insurance Fraud Task Force.

