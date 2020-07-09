[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

July 9
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Barger Calls for Stakeholder Input, Key Components in Proposed Men’s Central Jail Closure
Thursday, Jul 9, 2020

LA County Supervisor Kathryn BargerSupervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion Thursday by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need populations.

“I support efforts to provide meaningful treatment and rehabilitation to those within our custody,” said Barger, whose 5th District includes Santa Clarita. “However, the individuals who are currently placed at Men’s Central Jail include violent criminals and offenders who have significant treatment needs and may not qualify for diversion. Unfortunately, the existing beds at Men’s Central Jail are not comparable to those that exist elsewhere and thus it is imperative that the Board assess the existing population and the availability of other resources to meet the substantive needs of these individuals, while maintaining our core mission to keep the public safe.”

The assessment and analysis requested by Barger in the report back to the Board will provide detailed and anonymized data regarding the population in custody at each of the jail facilities, including offenses by inmate, length of time being served, mental health status, age, ethnicity, gender/gender identity, pretrial status, status of those incarcerated on probation or parole violations, along with a breakdown of those recommended for diversion versus those who would remain in custody.

The 2014 study conducted by Health Management Associates conclude that even with robust diversion efforts, the need for jail beds would rise to nearly 6,800 by 2025. The Board then decreased the bed count from 4,885 to 3,885. In February 2019, the Board requested that Correctional Health Services partner with the County Health Departments to offer recommendations on capacity and design for the new facility, and ultimately abandoned construction of a new mental health facility.

“There is no doubt that based on the current and projected numbers, there is a need for a replacement facility for Men’s Central Jail,” Barger continued. “Furthermore, any discussions around the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail must include the voices of our essential law enforcement partners and the many municipalities that will be impacted, along the relevant information on this sensitive population to ensure that the Board is able to make well-informed decisions moving forward,” Supervisor Barger continued.

The initial report back to the Board of Supervisors will be due in 60 days.
County Opens 2020 Arts Internship Program

County Opens 2020 Arts Internship Program
Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Thursday the opening of the 2020 Arts Internship Program, the 20th anniversary of the nation’s largest paid arts internship program.
FULL STORY...

Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
Supervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion Thursday by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need populations.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 123,004 Cases Countywide; 3,470 Cases in SCV

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 123,004 Cases Countywide; 3,470 Cases in SCV
Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 2,496 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 new deaths.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
Supervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl on Tuesday, July 7, seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need population, which Supervisor Barger deems as "key components" to include in the assessment.
FULL STORY...

Supes Approve Ordinance to Crack Down on Price Gouging

Supes Approve Ordinance to Crack Down on Price Gouging
Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an urgency ordinance to strengthen protections for consumers and small businesses and to crack down on price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies, in response to a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Recognized for 2020-21 Investment Policy
For the 26th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
City Recognized for 2020-21 Investment Policy
County Opens 2020 Arts Internship Program
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Thursday the opening of the 2020 Arts Internship Program, the 20th anniversary of the nation’s largest paid arts internship program.
County Opens 2020 Arts Internship Program
Construction of 497 Homes, Williams Ranch Development in Castaic Underway
IHP Capital Partners and Williams Homes today announced that Williams Ranch, a new master-planned community in the western Santa Clarita Valley they are developing through a joint venture, is progressing with grading operations and site improvements now underway.
Construction of 497 Homes, Williams Ranch Development in Castaic Underway
Search Resumes in Lake Piru for Valencia Native, ‘Glee’ Actress After Son Found on Boat Alone
Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, 33, has been reported missing, after her child was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru on Wednesday afternoon.
Search Resumes in Lake Piru for Valencia Native, ‘Glee’ Actress After Son Found on Boat Alone
Main Street Could Close to Make Way for Outdoor Dining
A portion of Main Street in Old Town Newhall could soon close around-the-clock for weeks to allow pedestrians only, as some businesses in the area turn to outdoor operations amid ever-changing coronavirus restrictions.
Main Street Could Close to Make Way for Outdoor Dining
Supervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion Thursday by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need populations.
Barger Calls for Stakeholder Input, Key Components in Proposed Men’s Central Jail Closure
Lackey Hospitalized With COVID-19
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, has been hospitalized since Sunday for COVID-19 complications, according to a statement released by his staff via Twitter on Wednesday.
Lackey Hospitalized With COVID-19
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 123,004 Cases Countywide; 3,470 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 2,496 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 new deaths.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 123,004 Cases Countywide; 3,470 Cases in SCV
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals on Thursday, July 9, in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
State Board of Education Adopts New Guidance for Arts, World Languages Instruction
The State Board of Education (SBE) on Wednesday, July 8, adopted new K–12 guidance for educators to provide high-quality instruction in the arts disciplines of dance, media arts, music, theatre, and visual arts and for educators to provide high-quality world languages instruction and make classrooms more inclusive.
State Board of Education Adopts New Guidance for Arts, World Languages Instruction
Logix Federal Credit Union Donates $5,000 to feedSCV
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday, July 8, the conclusion of its "Paying with a Purpose" campaign, having raised $20,000 to benefit four local nonprofits serving its branch communities with food services, including feedSCV.
Logix Federal Credit Union Donates $5,000 to feedSCV
Deputies Report Seizure of $10,000, Kilo of Cocaine from Vehicle
A Bakersfield man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of transporting $10,000 in cash and a kilo of cocaine through the Santa Clarita Valley, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.
Deputies Report Seizure of $10,000, Kilo of Cocaine from Vehicle
Carousel Ranch Seeks Donations of Auction Items for ‘Heart of the West At Home’
Carousel Ranch is asking for donations of auction items for their upcoming event, "Heart of the West At Home", which is set for Saturday, August 29.
Carousel Ranch Seeks Donations of Auction Items for ‘Heart of the West At Home’
Supervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl on Tuesday, July 7, seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need population, which Supervisor Barger deems as "key components" to include in the assessment.
Barger Requests Inclusion of ‘Key Components’ in Men’s Central Jail Assesment
July 9: SCV Education Foundation, REMO Host Rhythm Circle for Education Community
The SCV Education Foundation, along with the Remo Music Center, invites the SCV education community along with your families to an online live drum and rhythm circle experience from your home.
July 9: SCV Education Foundation, REMO Host Rhythm Circle for Education Community
Valencia’s YMCA Reopens after Monthslong Closure
After a nearly four-month closure due to the pandemic, Valencia’s YMCA reopened Monday with multiple safety measures in place, such as temperature checks before entering and a reorganized fitness center for physical distancing.
Valencia’s YMCA Reopens after Monthslong Closure
Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested in Ventura
A suspect wanted in connection with an assault on a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy during an alleged hit-and-run in June was arrested in Ventura on suspicion of theft, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials reported via social media.
Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested in Ventura
Supes Approve Ordinance to Crack Down on Price Gouging
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an urgency ordinance to strengthen protections for consumers and small businesses and to crack down on price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies, in response to a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.
Supes Approve Ordinance to Crack Down on Price Gouging
SCV Education Foundation Announces Scholarship Winners
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation recently awarded four scholarships to local Hart District seniors whose personal goals, college major, and declared career path indicate future success in a field related to education.
SCV Education Foundation Announces Scholarship Winners
Green Santa Clarita’s Energy Saving Tips to Help You Save Money this Summer
Green Santa Clarita is providing tips to reduce your energy use and keep energy bills down during the hot summer months.
Green Santa Clarita’s Energy Saving Tips to Help You Save Money this Summer
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
County’s CORE Commitment Ensures Access to COVID-19 Testing
As part of its commitment to ensure access to testing during a critical new phase of the epidemic, Los Angeles County has committed $400,000 in one-time bridge funding to support staffing-related costs at COVID-19 testing sites operated by CORE within the city of Los Angeles.
County’s CORE Commitment Ensures Access to COVID-19 Testing
Castaic Lake, County Parks to Hold Summer Events with COVID-19 Health Guidelines
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed July as “Parks Make Life Better” month to highlight the impact of parks in supporting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Castaic Lake, County Parks to Hold Summer Events with COVID-19 Health Guidelines
