Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the first meeting of the county Economic Resiliency Task Force Friday, in partnership with Vice-Chair Supervisor Hilda Solis and Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.
In addition to the supervisors, the Task Force consists of 13 leaders representing the business; labor; infrastructure; food industry; arts and culture; digital media; non-profit; sports; faith-based; and education sectors. These sectors have been impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis and their input is critical to any efforts to safely reopen the county economy.
“While we prioritize the public health and well-being of our residents, we must also amplify the voices of the businesses and organizations who have been impacted by this crisis,” Barger said. “This is not about choosing between our health or our economy; this is about creating a dialogue that recognizes both the safety and fiscal impacts of this virus and creates solutions that addresses both.”
The Economic Resiliency Task Force will develop actionable recommendations for the county to leverage public-private partnerships to improve the economy, create jobs, and return to full employment. The task force will meet bi-weekly, and review recommendations brought forward by industry-specific working groups.
The sector leads will be working with the Board, County departments and other private sector representatives to identify specific and safe plans for reopening that are in alignment with the county’s prerequisites for easing “Safer at Home regulations.
Economic Resiliency Task Force Mission Statement
The Economic Resiliency Task Force will develop actionable recommendations for the County to leverage public-private partnerships to improve the economy, create jobs, and return to full employment.
Economic Resiliency Task Force Membership
Board of Supervisors
* Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair
* Supervisor Hilda Solis, Vice Chair
* Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas
* Supervisor Shelia Kuehl
* Supervisor Janice Hahn
Sector Representatives
* Arts and Culture: Tim Dang, USC
* Business – Corporate / Manufacturing: Pat Niemann, Ernst & Young
* Business – Small: Linda Griego, MLK Community Health Foundation and Griego Enterprises, Inc.
* Commodities / Goods Movement: Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach
* Education: Dr. Barry Corey, Biola University
* Faith Organizations: Jackie DuPont-Walker, African Methodist Episcopal Church
* Film / Digital Media: Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal
* Foundations / Non-Profits: Regina Birdsell, Center for Nonprofit Management
* Healthcare / Bioscience: Dr. Hector Flores, Adventist Health White Memorial
* Infrastructure Development / Construction: Fran Inman, Majestic Realty
* Labor: Ron Herrera, LA County Federation of Labor
* Restaurants / Leisure / Hospitality: Jerry Greenberg, Sugarfish
* Sports / Entertainment: Casey Wasserman, LA 2028
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the first meeting of the county Economic Resiliency Task Force Friday, in partnership with Vice-Chair Supervisor Hilda Solis and Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.
