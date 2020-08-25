Barger, Chamber Partner to Launch COVID-19 Resource Webinar Series

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its COVID-19 Resource Webinar Series, in partnership with L.A. County Board of Supervisor Chair Kathryn Barger, to bring the full SCV business community relevant and important COVID resources. The series will feature high-level speakers and original content designed to support our local businesses.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Supervisor Barger during this time to constantly bring resources for our full business community,” stated Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We are about six months since the pandemic affected our community but we continue to push forward and constantly look for ways to bring relevant and pertinent topics and resources so our business community can continue to thrive during this time.”

The webinar series will kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m., as we receive an update from Dr. Frank Alvarez, regional health officer for L.A. County Department of Public Health. He will give an update on COVID-19, which includes best practices, health and safety tips for our businesses, and what to expect as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.

“The Chamber is pleased to continuously serve our business community as a whole during this pandemic and we don’t plan on stopping any time soon,” stated Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “We are thankful for the support and resources Supervisor Barger has been tirelessly working for our business community on and look forward to bringing this valuable series to all.”

In total, the series will include five different webinars and take place about once a month. Registration for the first webinar can be found on the Chamber website, www.scvchamber.com, under the Events tab. As each webinar is announced, registration will be made available there.

If you have any questions or need any assistance during this time, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.