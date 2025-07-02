Barger Champions Safeguards Against Sexually Violent Predators in AV

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Tuesday, July 1 by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to support Senate Bills 379 and 380, authored by Senator Brian Jones.

The bills will protect communities from the state’s placement of Sexually Violent Predators in these areas by adding local law enforcement capacity as a selection consideration and by analyzing the feasibility of establishing more structured transitional housing options.

“This vote sends a clear message: Los Angeles County is taking action to protect rural Antelope Valley neighborhoods from becoming the default destination for Sexually Violent Predator placements without meaningful consideration for community safety,” said Barger. “Counties are limited in their ability to change state requirements, so we need these new laws to establish stronger safeguards. These bills will help ensure that predators receive proper supervision and support while also prioritizing the safety and well-being of our communities.”

The bills’ author reflected on what the support means to him. “I appreciate Supervisor Barger’s leadership and the Board’s support for these critical bills,” said Jones. “Our goal is to ensure Sexually Violent Predator placements are made with public safety as the top priority—not at the expense of our communities. SB 379 and SB 380 are common-sense reforms that will help protect neighborhoods while creating a more accountable placement process.”

Barger’s motion highlights growing concerns over the pattern of Sexually Violent Predators being placed in the rural Antelope Valley under current state law. The motion identifies significant public safety issues, such as delayed emergency response, isolated locations lacking infrastructur, and heavy burden on law enforcement—that are not addressed by current placement guidelines.

Antelope Valley residents were outraged that despite months of appeals and strong objections from Los Angeles Cpunty offiials a sexually violent predator known as the “Pillowcase Rapist” was released into the area in March.

Christopher Hubbart, who has a history of violent sex crimes against women with convictions in Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties in 1973, 1982 and 1990, was released and placed at a court-designated housing facility in the Juniper Hill community near Pearblossom.

