Barger Elected Second Vice Chair of Metro Board

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors has unanimously elected Supervisor Kathryn Barger as Second Vice Chair, elevating her to one of the top leadership positions on the 13-member governing board.

Barger, who represents the Fifth Supervisorial District on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. She is currently serving as chair of the five-member Board of Supervisors.

Under Metro’s three-year leadership rotation, Barger is slated to assume the role of Board Chair in the 2027-2028 fiscal year, a critical year when Los Angeles County will be finalizing preparations to host the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The L.A. Summer Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles July 14-30, 2028. The L.A. 2028 Paralympic Games will be held Aug. 15-27, 2028.

“I’m joining a strong, experienced, and principled Metro Board leadership team and am deeply honored by the confidence my colleagues have placed in me,” Barger said. “From public and employee safety to transportation reliability, my focus has always been increasing public trust. As Second Vice Chair, I look forward to supporting incoming Metro Board Chair Fernando Dutra and remain committed to collaborating across sectors to ensure Metro meets the moment, especially as we gear up for the 2026 World Cup, the 2028 Games, and beyond.”

Since joining the Metro Board in 2016, Barger has been a strong advocate for projects that expand regional connectivity and improve the rider experience. She has played an integral role in advancing critical initiatives, such as the Foothill Gold Line extension, Metrolink Antelope Valley Line improvements, and safety enhancements on the Metro system.

Barger began her career in publi service as an intern in the office of her predecessor, Supervisor Michael Antonovich, and rose to serve as chief deputy before her election to the Board of Supervisors in 2016.

Barger emphasized that she is committed to putting rider and employee safety first, maintaining fiscal responsibility and ensuring that Metro’s strategic investments deliver a reliable, world-class transportation network for both residents and international visitors.

Like this: Like Loading...