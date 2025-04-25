header image

Barger Funds New Van for SCV Boys & Girls Club
| Friday, Apr 25, 2025
BGC van 3

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recently joined the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to celebrate the unveiling of a $50,000 van funded by her office that will take local youth to educational field trips, sports leagues, summer programs and college tours.

“This new van isn’t just a means of transportation, but an investment in the future of our youth,” Barger said. “I was proud to invest in this important resource for the local Boys & Girls Club because it will enable children and teens to connect to opportunities that enrich their lives and propel them toward their goals.”

The van will primarily serve youth in the unincorporated communities of Castaic and Val Verde.

Barger was joined for the unveiling by Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley CEO Matthew Nelson, Board President Jenny Ketchepaw as well as other other board members and club staff to celebrate the new vehicle.

“We are deeply grateful to Supervisor Barger and the county of Los Angeles for recognizing the vital role that transportation plays in youth development,” said Nelson. “This van is more than just a vehicle, it’s a gateway to education, enrichment and opportunity for the young people who need it most. Supervisor Barger has long been a steadfast advocate for our club, providing meaningful support for youth programs, new site development and much more.”

Across the Santa Clarita Valley, the Boys & Girls Club of SCV has 12 locations and serves more than 2,200 youth.

For more information abou the sCV Boys & Girls Club visit https://scvbgc.org.

BGC van 1

BGC van 2

BGC Van5

BGCVan 6
