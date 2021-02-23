Barger Introduces Motion Supporting Reopening of Theme Parks

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District represents the Santa Clarita Valley, will introduce a motion Tuesday asking the Board of Supervisors to send a five-signature letter in support of Assembly Bill 420, a bipartisan bill by Assembly members Sharon Quirk-Silva and Suzette Martinez Valladares.
If approved, this legislation would amend the “COVID-19 Industry Guidance: Amusement Parks and Themes Parks” to allow for the reopening of amusement parks once a region is in the Moderate (Orange) Risk tier as determined by the State. Every county in California is assigned to a tier based on its test positivity and adjusted case rate. Currently, all amusement and theme parks must remain closed until a region meets the Minimal (Yellow) Risk tier.
To enter the Minimal Risk tier, the region must have fewer than one daily case of COVID per 100,000 residents and meet a test positivity rate less than two percent. In densely populated regions such as Los Angeles County, this can be an onerous restriction before an amusement or theme park is able to reopen. This legislation considers critical safety protocols required by the park operators to ensure the health and safety of both the employees and guests.
Previously, Barger issued a support letter (see below) to the bill’s authors in which she emphasized the importance of beginning the process of slowly reopening. “With full outdoor operations and the ability to maintain physical distancing, theme parks across the country have proven that they can safely reopen,” said Supervisor Barger in her letter. “Large theme parks nationwide began reopening last summer and there has not yet been any outbreaks or spread from these establishments.”
Enabling a safe path to reopening will also support the significant job losses suffered by this industry. The Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation cites that the amusement, gambling, and recreation sector has experienced the highest percentage of job losses in Los Angeles County with more than 98 percent of jobs lost since March of last year. Most of those impacted are low-income workers with an average salary of $32,000 per year.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 21 new deaths and 943 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths, bringing the hospital's total up to 140 deaths since the pandemic began.
At Tuesday’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Kathryn Barger will introduce a motion, coauthored by Chair Hilda L. Solis, that looks to identify commercial property across the county that could be repurposed for critically needed temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness as well as for longterm affordable housing.
Love is in the air and so is the smell of delicious food for this romance-themed episode of The MAIN’s virtual series, “Food Sessions,” as it returns with another mouthwatering episode this Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7:00 p.m.
Castaic Union School District (CUSD) was excited to welcome their Transitional Kindergarten-2nd grade students back to in-person instruction on Monday at Castaic Elementary, Live Oak Elementary, and Northlake Hills Elementary schools.
Students in grades seven through 12 can’t yet return to school in Los Angeles County, but William S. Hart Union High School District board members want county and state officials to prioritize the vaccination of educators to prepare for reopening.
California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday the release of grading guidelines that address assessing student progress and the ongoing issue of equity in distance and hybrid learning environments.
The Santa Clarita Public Library's Valencia Branch's computer lab is available to residents in need of computer access for one hour per day with a library card on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The California Department of Public Health released updated guidance for youth and recreational adult sports on Feb. 19 in an effort to help communities reduce transmission while still being able to remain physically active.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 150 new deaths and 2,459 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported one new death bringing the total up to 138 deaths since the pandemic began.
During a special one-hour board meeting Thursday night, the Saugus Union School District’s governing board voted to begin the process of bringing the majority of the district’s students back to their elementary school classrooms for in-person instruction.
