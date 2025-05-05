Barger Introduces Motion to Protect Vulnerable Residents, Post Eaton Fire

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has introduced a motion to address emergency preparedness and response shortcomings experienced by residents of the Mirador Apartments in Altadena during the January 2025 Eaton Fire.

The motion, which will be voted on by the Board of Supervisors at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, May 6, calls for a coordinated county response to ensure vulnerable populations, particularly older adults, individuals with disabilities and formerly unhoused residents, receive the protection and support they need in future emergencies.

“Many residents of the Mirador Apartments were left to navigate a dangerous situation on their own, despite being among the most medically and physically vulnerable in our communities,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “My motion seeks accountability and concrete improvements to ensure safety isn’t compromised in future emergencies.”

A central directive in the motion tasks the Los Angeles County Department of Aging and Disabilities with engaging directly with the senior residents at the Mirador Apartments. This outreach is intended to assess their needs, enhance support systems and improve emergency response planning tailored to their circumstances.

If adopted, the motion will also require County departments to explore improvements to emergency preparedness protocols and accountability measures for supportive housing providers, including strengthened contractual requirements and better oversight of provider responsibilities during crises.

