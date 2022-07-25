Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 25, 2022

By Press Release

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued an open letter Monday to vocalize her opposition to reinstating a countywide masking mandate this week.

She notably emphasizes that masking mandates lack empirical evidence to back their effectiveness, are unenforceable, polarizing, and take a huge toll on the social-emotional well-being of children and youth.



Click [here] to download a copy of the full letter in English. A version in Spanish and Mandarin is also available.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...