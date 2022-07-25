Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 25, 2022

By Press Release

Barger

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Fifth District. | File photo.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued an open letter Monday to vocalize her opposition to reinstating a countywide masking mandate this week.

She notably emphasizes that masking mandates lack empirical evidence to back their effectiveness, are unenforceable, polarizing, and take a huge toll on the social-emotional well-being of children and youth.
Barger Open Letter

Click [here] to download a copy of the full letter in English. A version in Spanish and Mandarin is also available.

No Comments for : Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate

    Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate

    2 hours ago
  • Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day

    Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day

    2 hours ago
  • Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years

    Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years

    3 hours ago
  • Newsom Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law

    Newsom Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 25)

    Today in SCV History (July 25)

    13 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 24)

    Today in SCV History (July 24)

    2 days ago
  • July 22-24: L.A. County Animal Care and Control Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend

    July 22-24: L.A. County Animal Care and Control Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend

    2 days ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 23)

    Today in SCV History (July 23)

    3 days ago
  • Friday COVID Update: County Sees 8,091 New Cases, 241 in SCV

    Friday COVID Update: County Sees 8,091 New Cases, 241 in SCV

    3 days ago
  • Assistant Principals Approved by William S. Hart School District Board

    Assistant Principals Approved by William S. Hart School District Board

    3 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.