Court Won’t Move AV Sex Offender’s Hearing to AV

September 25
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person.
The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced two shows for the upcoming fall season, "Things My Mother Taught Me" and "Southern Fried Nuptials".
The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has been honored with the 2024 Distinguished Assessment Jurisdiction Award by the International Association of Assessment Officers, the preeminent global organization that is the standard bearer for assessment administration and property tax policy.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement, reacting to the Los Angeles Superior Court’s announcement that it will keep the upcoming Oct. 1, 2024 placement hearing for Sexually Violent Predator Christopher Hubbart at the Hollywood Courthouse
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the start of construction for the upgrades and enhancements to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting followed by the regular board and a Joint Powers meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1.
California State University, Northridge, is home to the International Guitar Research Archives, one of the largest guitar-related archives in the world.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a new case of locally acquired dengue in a resident of Panorama City.
The Valencia High School Marching Band & Color Guard is pleased to announce RAGNAROK, a Western Band Association SoCal Marching Band Clinic taking place on Oct. 5, at 2:30 p.m. in Santa Clarita.
The Master's University men's soccer team tied Hope International University 0-0 in a tightly contested game played at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif. Saturday afternoon.
The inaugural All Valley Showcase, hosted by Saugus High School, took place on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Girl Talk series will feature a panel of four breast cancer survivors on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Be a guest at California State University, Northridge's Open House - a free, fun and informative day on campus Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester—which started on Aug. 19— or take on an additional course before the semester ends can choose from nearly 400 short-term classes.
The CSU Trustees Award is given to 23 recipients across the California State University system who have demonstrated superior academic performance, a history of community service and incredible personal accomplishment.
The insurance coverage crisis that is sweeping across various sectors in California has found a new target: Foster Family Agencies.
SAN MARCOS — For the second time in as many weeks No. 14 College of the Canyons took to the road to defeat a state-ranked opponent, this time getting the better of No. 24 Palomar College by a 26-7 final score.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to Tuesday implement year-round emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In collaboration with The Access Project (TAP), the College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program will provide free post-conviction legal services to current and former students, as well as COC employees and their family members.
ASID Allied interior designer Alexis King launches interior design firm, 2117 Collective, specializing in custom creations.
The American Red Cross continues to amplify the ongoing critical need for blood and platelets to keep the blood supply stable as fall begins.
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
