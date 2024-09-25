Court Won’t Move AV Sex Offender’s Hearing to AV

Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement, reacting to the Los Angeles Superior Court’s announcement that it will keep the upcoming Oct. 1, 2024 placement hearing for Sexually Violent Predator Christopher Hubbart at the Hollywood Courthouse, thereby denying her request to have the hearing moved to the Michael D. Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse in Lancaster:

“I’m disappointed this hearing and its crucial dialogue will not take place in the Antelope Valley. However, I wholeheartedly appreciate the remote viewing option that the L.A. Superior Court will now offer at the Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse in response to some of the challenges I elevated in my advocacy letter. At least now there is a publicly accessible viewing option for community members from Juniper Hills, Pearblossom, and surrounding communities who face internet connectivity challenges.”

