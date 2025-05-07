Barger, LACDA Unveil Disaster Loan Program for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Development Authority are launching the Altadena Disaster Relief Small Business Loan Program.

This initiative aims to provide critical working capital—up to $75,000 per business—to help small businesses in unincorporated Altadena recover, rebuild, and retain jobs in the community.

“The Eaton Fire devastated many in our Altadena community, and this program ensures we’re providing real support where it’s needed most,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and helping them get back on their feet is essential to restoring stability, jobs, and community spirit in the wake of disaster.”

To be eligible, businesses must operate a public-facing physical storefront located in unincorporated areas of ZIP codes 91001 or 91004. The LACDA plans to award up to 80 loans under this program. Eligible business types include—but are not limited to—restaurants, retail shops, fitness centers, grooming services, and day spas.

Each qualified applicant may receive up to $75,000 with a 15-year loan term. Funds will be distributed directly to the borrower. Importantly, businesses that have received FEMA assistance are also eligible to apply.

“Small businesses drive economic growth, create jobs, and foster community,” said Emilio Salas, Executive Director of LACDA. “We are proud to help Altadena wildfire survivors regain economic stability. Keeping doors open for these business owners is essential to the resilience of Altadena.”

To qualify, businesses must have been in operation for at least six months prior to applying. For complete loan eligibility guidelines and application materials, visit altadenabizrelief.lacda.org. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis beginning today at 12:00 p.m., and will close on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 12:00 p.m..

A Program Overview Webinar will be hosted on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Details and the webinar link will be posted on the program website.

An audio file of Supervisor Barger’s quote is accessible here.

