Barger Leads Efforts to End Delays for Veterans’ Grieving Families

The Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion Tuesday that secured the Board’s support in urging federal lawmakers to back legislation requiring Department of Veterans Affairs physicians to sign veteran death certificates within 72 hours of notification.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the motion, emphasizing the need to eliminate unnecessary delays that often leave grieving families waiting weeks—sometimes months—just to access essential documents and benefits.

“This is about compassion, accountability, and basic decency,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “Families who have lost a loved one who served our country deserve our full support, not delays caused by bureaucratic red tape. The very least we can do is ensure they aren’t left in limbo during such a painful time.”

The issue, while technical on paper, has very real consequences. When a veteran passes away, their family often cannot access financial accounts, survivor benefits, or even begin funeral planning without a signed death certificate. Under the current VA system, that wait can stretch up to eight weeks, compounding emotional grief with logistical hardship.

In a recent letter sent to Congressional leaders, the Veterans Survivor Coalition made their stance clear. “This issue is not complicated, nor does it require extensive debate—it is simply a matter of ensuring that VA physicians, who were the primary doctor for the veteran, sign the death certificate within 72 hours of notification,” the letter stated.

As of now, no federal law exists to guarantee this 72-hour timeframe. Supervisor Barger strongly believes this needs to change. Her motion directs the County’s Chief Executive Office to support federal legislation that would establish the 72-hour rule.

