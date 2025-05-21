Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger served in a lead role at a bipartisan congressional roundtable discussion on wildfire disaster recovery, hosted in the U.S. Capitol by Representatives Judy Chu and Brad Sherman and Senator Alex Padilla.

The high-level meeting convened key federal lawmakers, Los Angeles County leadership, and disaster recovery experts to spotlight the urgent need for federal support in the aftermath of devastating fires across California.

Held in the Capitol Building, the roundtable titled “Discussion on Fire Disaster Recovery” brought together influential voices to address the ongoing recovery efforts, housing challenges, infrastructure needs, and federal partnerships essential for mitigating future disasters. Supervisor Barger highlighted the progress the County has made thus far, as well as what lies ahead for the future. Attendees also heard from Los Angeles County Firefighter-Paramedic and lifelong Altadena resident, Ronnie Evans, who shared his first-hand experience fighting to save his childhood home.

The panel featured a comprehensive lineup of Los Angeles County leaders including Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport, Deputy Director of the Office of Emergency Management Leslie Luke, Director of Public Works Mark Pestrella, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony J. Marrone, and Director of the Los Angeles County Development Authority Emilio Salas.

Supervisor Barger thanked members of Congress for their continued support, particularly their joint advocacy for FEMA assistance, and emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration between federal and local partners.

“Our communities are still reeling from the aftermath of recent wildfires, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they are not left behind in the recovery process,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “We cannot afford to normalize disasters. We must strengthen our federal partnerships to better prepare, respond, and recover. Lives and livelihoods depend on that.”

The panel discussed the status of ongoing recovery efforts, housing displacement challenges, and infrastructure rebuilding. With wildfire seasons growing more destructive, the need for robust federal engagement and resources was a recurring theme.

“I was grateful to host, along with Rep. Sherman, Supervisor Barger, Los Angeles County leaders, and members of our California delegation for an important roundtable on wildfire recovery,” said Rep. Judy Chu. “As we continue rebuilding after the fires, strong collaboration between local, state, and federal partners is essential. I will not stop fighting until additional federal disaster funding is passed in Congress and signed into law by the President to ensure every available resource reaches Altadena and Pasadena, just as Congress has done after every other major disaster in our country’s history.”

Members of Congress in attendance included invited representatives from across the Los Angeles County delegation, as well as key members from the House Appropriations Committee. The event marks a critical step toward deepening federal-local collaboration and securing the resources Los Angeles County needs to recover and build resilience for future fire seasons.

