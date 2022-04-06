header image

Inside
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
Barger Leads L.A. County Efforts to State Support Mental Health Legislation
| Wednesday, Apr 6, 2022

 Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn introduced two separate motions to enlist the Board of Supervisors’ support for important federal and state mental health bills.

One motion sought Board support of SB 970, which would amend the Mental Health Services Act by eliminating mandatory spending categories predefined by MHSA that counties must follow.

“We are living in a transformational time,” said Supervisor Barger. “As we take bold steps at national and local levels to connect members of the public with life-saving mental health professionals and systems, counties will serve a critical service delivery role. We need to strengthen our infrastructure and capacity to deploy multi-disciplinary crisis response teams. The motions introduced today help set our County up for success by granting us the resources and flexibility we need to get the job done.”

Another motion requested the Board’s support of the 988 Implementation Act. In 2020, the federal government enacted the National Suicide Hotline Act, which established 9-8-8 as the national number for suicide prevention and mental health crises. The 988 Implementation Act provides guidance to states and federal funding to help with local operational costs of the new system.

“LA County is dramatically improving the way our County responds to and treats mental health crises,” stated Supervisor Hahn. “We are building up a system that will allow us to send unarmed mental health professionals directly to people in trouble and provide them with a safe place to get the care they need to get well.  But we can only implement these important programs effectively if we have long-term funding from our federal and state partners.”

Both motions were approved unanimously by the Board of Supervisors during today’s meeting.
L.A. Public Health Addresses Trauma Prevention During National Health Week

L.A. Public Health Addresses Trauma Prevention During National Health Week
Wednesday, Apr 6, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is announcing that the Office of Violence Prevention’s Trauma Prevention Initiative is expanding to five new communities across the county, as a part of National Public Health Week. 
FULL STORY...

Barger, Solis Proclaim April as DMV/Donate Life Month in L.A. County

Barger, Solis Proclaim April as DMV/Donate Life Month in L.A. County
Wednesday, Apr 6, 2022
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis introduced a motion to proclaim April as “DMV/Donate Life Month” countywide. 
FULL STORY...

April 7-8: I-5 Asphalt Paving, SB Lyons/Pico Canyon, NB Truck Route

April 7-8: I-5 Asphalt Paving, SB Lyons/Pico Canyon, NB Truck Route
Tuesday, Apr 5, 2022
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA, will be performing asphalt paving along southbound I-5 at Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road and on the northbound I-5 truck route between I-210 and Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New Cases in SCV, No New Deaths in SCV

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New Cases in SCV, No New Deaths in SCV
Tuesday, Apr 5, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 additional deaths and 708 new positive cases in Los Angeles County with 22 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
L.A. Public Health Addresses Trauma Prevention During National Health Week
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is announcing that the Office of Violence Prevention’s Trauma Prevention Initiative is expanding to five new communities across the county, as a part of National Public Health Week. 
L.A. Public Health Addresses Trauma Prevention During National Health Week
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Expands ‘Test to Treat’ Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 17 additional deaths and 789 cases, with 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Expands ‘Test to Treat’ Program
May 14: Stop The Stigma Rally Address Mental Health In SCV
Mental Health Hookup is presenting Stop the Stigma SCV Mental Health Awareness rally to address the issues of Santa Clarita residents who are suffering from mental illness. 
May 14: Stop The Stigma Rally Address Mental Health In SCV
Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center to Host Program Preview
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person fall program preview event with information about degree and certificate programs. 
Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center to Host Program Preview
COC Automotive Technology Program Receives Donation from The Rotary Club
College of the Canyons has received a $4,750 donation from The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley in support of the college’s automotive technology program.
COC Automotive Technology Program Receives Donation from The Rotary Club
SCV Water Accepting Applications To Fill Board of Directors Vacancy
SCV Water is accepting applications to apply for appointment to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors.
SCV Water Accepting Applications To Fill Board of Directors Vacancy
Barger, Solis Proclaim April as DMV/Donate Life Month in L.A. County
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis introduced a motion to proclaim April as “DMV/Donate Life Month” countywide. 
Barger, Solis Proclaim April as DMV/Donate Life Month in L.A. County
SCV Water Agency To Now Host Meeting In Person
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will now be in person for all committee meetings. 
SCV Water Agency To Now Host Meeting In Person
Ride Santa Clarita Transit To Dodger Day
Santa Clarita Transit is offering residents a way to Dodger Stadium for Santa Clarita Dodger day, to beat the high gas prices and paid parking. 
Ride Santa Clarita Transit To Dodger Day
April 23: Amir ElSaffar and the Rivers of Sound Orchestra at The Soraya
Revered Iraqi-American trumpeter, santur player, vocalist and composer Amir ElSaffar returns to The Soraya in Northridge on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.
April 23: Amir ElSaffar and the Rivers of Sound Orchestra at The Soraya
Little iLEADers Hosts Fifth ‘Birthday’ Party Event in Castaic
Little iLEADers Early Childhood Learning Center invites past and present families and community members to attend its “5th Birthday Party” event on Saturday, April 9 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the school, located at 28040 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic.
Little iLEADers Hosts Fifth ‘Birthday’ Party Event in Castaic
April 30-May 1: Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
The Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 and Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
April 30-May 1: Triumph Foundation Ninth Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
April 7-8: I-5 Asphalt Paving, SB Lyons/Pico Canyon, NB Truck Route
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA, will be performing asphalt paving along southbound I-5 at Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road and on the northbound I-5 truck route between I-210 and Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
April 7-8: I-5 Asphalt Paving, SB Lyons/Pico Canyon, NB Truck Route
COC Hosts Native Bee Research Workshop
Something new is abuzz at College of the Canyons. From April 1-2, the COC Biodiversity Initiative hosted 15 visiting faculty members from 10 community colleges to kickstart the college’s Campus as a Living Lab initiative with a native bee identification workshop funded by the National Science Foundation.
COC Hosts Native Bee Research Workshop
Cougars Softball Narrowly Falls 8-7 at AVC
College of the Canyons narrowly fell to Antelope Valley College in an 8-7 ball game on March 31.
Cougars Softball Narrowly Falls 8-7 at AVC
April 16: Free Seminar for Property Owners Considering an ADU
Lenton Company will host a seminar to discuss what homeowners should know when considering construction of an Accessory Dwelling Unit on their property or a Junior Accessory Dwelling Unit conversion.
April 16: Free Seminar for Property Owners Considering an ADU
SCV Education Foundation to Host Book Giveaway
Placerita Junior High School students will be receiving brand new books this month through the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s program called “Page Turners.”
SCV Education Foundation to Host Book Giveaway
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New Cases in SCV, No New Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 additional deaths and 708 new positive cases in Los Angeles County with 22 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New Cases in SCV, No New Deaths in SCV
April 22 to May 1: COC Presents ‘Into the Woods’
College of the Canyons will be presenting "Into the Woods" April 22 to May 1 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. This will be the COC Department of Music and Theatre's first mainstage production at the PAC since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
April 22 to May 1: COC Presents ‘Into the Woods’
Motion to Close Camp Scudder Fails on 3-2 Vote
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ vote to oppose her motion on April 5, 2022 to close Camp Kenyon Scudder.
Motion to Close Camp Scudder Fails on 3-2 Vote
College Students in L.A. County Eligible for Arts Internship Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has an opportunity available for college students interested in a career in the arts or arts administration. Apply for the paid arts internship program to get paired with an incredible arts organization in your community.
College Students in L.A. County Eligible for Arts Internship Program
