Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020

By Press Release

LA County Supervisor Kathryn BargerThe Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion Tuesday by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl to examine Los Angeles County’s use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic and to evaluate opportunities to expand these promising programs into the future.

Since the Safer at Home public health orders were implemented in March, the Departments of Mental Health, Health Services, Public Health, and Fire, in addition to community-based organizations and service providers, have shifted to virtual consultations and evaluations. Medical consultations, mental health services, alcohol and substance abuse treatment, preventative care, and other essential services have all adapted to serve those in need through video appointments.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth operations in the Los Angeles County healthcare system have served a critical role to ensure community members receive the care they need,” Supervisor Barger said. “While we have had to make adjustments during the Safer at Home directive, these advancements could allow us to better reach our communities in a way that is innovative, convenient, and – most importantly – accessible to those in need.”

“The devastating impacts of COVID-19 have required the County to develop new ways, such as the expansion of telehealth services, to continue providing high-quality services to our residents,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. “Allowing our clients to receive vital health and mental health services from their own homes has resulted in improved patient access and fewer missed appointments. I am excited to discover ways to further expand telehealth services and make it even easier for our residents to receive great care in the future.”

Video platforms have enabled patients to connect with services from the comfort of home while ensuring providers remain HIPPA compliant. Health care services are now available for patients who may have had difficulty attending in-person appointments in the past. Telehealth programs have also supplemented costly services and decreased the use of emergency response and health care facilities.

Through Tueday’s board action, the Chief Executive Office will evaluate if hard-to-reach communities have benefited from increased access to telehealth services and identify which programs would be effective in a standard a health care situation once the pandemic has subsided. They will also identify available funding sources, such as the County Information and Technology Fund or state and federal grants, and determine any legislative opportunities or barriers.

The CEO will report back to the Board of Supervisors in 45 days with their findings.

No Comments for : Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Old Navy Paying Store Employees to Serve as Poll Workers on Election Day

    Old Navy Paying Store Employees to Serve as Poll Workers on Election Day

    14 mins ago
  • Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services

    Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services

    1 hour ago
  • Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman

    Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman

    3 hours ago
  • City Launches Family-Friendly Parks Passport Adventure

    City Launches Family-Friendly Parks Passport Adventure

    4 hours ago
  • Small Businesses, Nonprofits Get Boost from County’s $100M COVID-19 Recovery Fund

    Small Businesses, Nonprofits Get Boost from County’s $100M COVID-19 Recovery Fund

    5 hours ago
  • CHP Commissioner Earns Lifetime Achievement Award

    CHP Commissioner Earns Lifetime Achievement Award

    5 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)

    Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)

    14 hours ago
  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Mourns 55th Death; L.A. County Positivity Down 45%

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Mourns 55th Death; L.A. County Positivity Down 45%

    21 hours ago
  • Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting

    Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting

    22 hours ago
  • Sept. 1: Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee to Meet

    Sept. 1: Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee to Meet

    22 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.