Barger Moderates Webinar on Infrastructure LA

One year ago today, Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since then over $185 billion have been announced for projects across the country. Infrastructure LA is committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County receives its fair share of funding over the lifetime of the law.

To learn how you can join in this effort watch the webinar hosted earlier this week with Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

To view the webinar click here.

Webinar panelists included representatives from LA Metro, Los Angeles County Public Works, LA Department of Water and Power and LA County Sanitation Districts.

The White House updated state fact sheets with information on projects and programs that have been awarded funding by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. To date, California has been awarded over $16.3 billion. For more information click here.

