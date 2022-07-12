Barger Opposes Proposed Amendment to Remove Elected Sheriff

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Tuesday regarding her lone opposing vote on a proposed Charter Amendment that would shift authority from the voters to the Board of Supervisors to remove the elected Sheriff:

“This proposed Charter Amendment sets a dangerous precedent and creates a slippery slope for the Board of Supervisors to override the will of the voters. The Sheriff of Los Angeles County, as in all other counties across California, is a constitutionally elected officer, democratically elected every four years. Considering that the current Sheriff is less than four months away from their election, the timing of this action seems highly political.

“If the goal of this Board is ‘Promoting Accountability and Community Safety Through Checks and Balances,’ then this action should include all County elected officials – the Assessor, the District Attorney and the Supervisors themselves. A Charter Amendment focused on only one office undermines the credibility of the Board and its underlying intentions.

“I remain concerned that this action, as approved by the Board today, dilutes the voice of Los Angeles County voters and deepens voter apathy.”

A copy of the Board motion can be found [here].

