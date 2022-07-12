header image

1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
Barger Opposes Proposed Amendment to Remove Elected Sheriff
| Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Tuesday regarding her lone opposing vote on a proposed Charter Amendment that would shift authority from the voters to the Board of Supervisors to remove the elected Sheriff:

“This proposed Charter Amendment sets a dangerous precedent and creates a slippery slope for the Board of Supervisors to override the will of the voters. The Sheriff of Los Angeles County, as in all other counties across California, is a constitutionally elected officer, democratically elected every four years. Considering that the current Sheriff is less than four months away from their election, the timing of this action seems highly political.

“If the goal of this Board is ‘Promoting Accountability and Community Safety Through Checks and Balances,’ then this action should include all County elected officials – the Assessor, the District Attorney and the Supervisors themselves. A Charter Amendment focused on only one office undermines the credibility of the Board and its underlying intentions.

“I remain concerned that this action, as approved by the Board today, dilutes the voice of Los Angeles County voters and deepens voter apathy.”

A copy of the Board motion can be found [here].
Supervisor Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City

Supervisor Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City
Monday, Jul 11, 2022
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is slated to begin the process of transferring control of William S. Hart Park to the city of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Homebound Vaccines Available In L.A. County

Homebound Vaccines Available In L.A. County
Monday, Jul 11, 2022
The Los Angeles County of Public Health is informing communities they are now eligible to have COVID vaccines administered at home. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marsha McLean | Opportunities for Santa Clarita Seniors
The city of Santa Clarita has long been admired for the enviable quality of life our residents enjoy.
Valencia-Based H2scan Names David Meyers President, CEO
H2scan, a world leader in hydrogen sensing solutions for the energy, industrial and emerging hydrogen markets, today announced that its current Chief Operating Officer, David Meyers, was named the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
Air Resources Board to Launch Program for Trucking Transition to e-Fleets
The California Air Resources Board is set to launch a new pilot program that aims to help small trucking fleets make the transition to zero-emission technologies.
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
Monday COVID-Roundup: L.A. Records More Than 18k New Cases Over the Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 39 new deaths and 18,158 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 535 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
July 25: SCV Water Invites Public for Sustainability Plan Workshop
During their July 25 workshop, SCV Water will be taking input from the public on their Sustainability Plan. 
Supervisor Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is slated to begin the process of transferring control of William S. Hart Park to the city of Santa Clarita.
Homebound Vaccines Available In L.A. County
The Los Angeles County of Public Health is informing communities they are now eligible to have COVID vaccines administered at home. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks Within Top 50 Least Stressed Cities
With 87% of Americans feeling stressed because of inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, finding Santa Clarita ranked 43 of 182 cities in being least stressed. 
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Announces 2022 Beneficiary
The 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off returns 2022 and has announced this year's beneficiary; Fix N Fido.
Public Works Announces Construction Delays For Two Roads
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announce that San Francisquito Canyon Road and Sierra Highway will experience delays for driver starting Monday.
CSUN Announces $1.8M in HSI Community Grants for CSU STEM Initiatives
First-of-its-kind Global Hispanic Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub announced today $1.8 million in CSU HSI Community Grants
Today in SCV History (July 11)
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Today in SCV History (July 10)
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
July 12: Expansion of Eternal Valley, Louis Brathwaite Street Naming on Council Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. in open session to discuss expansion of Eternal Valley Memorial Park and street naming recognition for the late Louis Brathwaite.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,416 new cases countywide and 221 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Child & Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Center’s main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Victims of Western Union Fraud Encouraged to Seek Compensation
The United States Department of Justice announced July 6 that it has begun phase two of the remission compensation process to provide recovery for Western Union fraud victims.
