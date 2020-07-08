Barger Requests Inclusion of ‘Key Components’ in Men’s Central Jail Assesment

Supervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl on Tuesday, July 7, seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need population, which Supervisor Barger deems as “key components” to include in the assessment.
“I support efforts to provide meaningful treatment and rehabilitation to those within our custody,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “However, the individuals who are currently placed at Men’s Central Jail include violent criminals and offenders who have significant treatment needs and may not qualify for diversion. Unfortunately, the existing beds at Men’s Central Jail are not comparable to those that exist elsewhere and thus it is imperative that the Board assess the existing population and the availability of other resources to meet the substantive needs of these individuals, while maintaining our core mission to keep the public safe.”
The assessment and analysis requested by Supervisor Barger in the report back to the Board will provide detailed and anonymized data regarding the population in custody at each of the jail facilities, including offenses by inmate, length of time being served, mental health status, age, ethnicity, gender/gender identity, pretrial status, status of those incarcerated on probation or parole violations, along with a breakdown of those recommended for diversion versus those who would remain in custody.
The 2014 study conducted by Health Management Associates conclude that even with robust diversion efforts, the need for jail beds would rise to nearly 6,800 by 2025. The Board then decreased the bed count from 4,885 to 3,885. In February 2019, the Board requested that Correctional Health Services partner with the County Health Departments to offer recommendations on capacity and design for the new facility, and ultimately abandoned construction of a new mental health facility.
“There is no doubt that based on the current and projected numbers, there is a need for a replacement facility for Men’s Central Jail,” Barger continued. “Furthermore, any discussions around the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail must include the voices of our essential law enforcement partners and the many municipalities that will be impacted, along the relevant information on this sensitive population to ensure that the Board is able to make well-informed decisions moving forward,” Supervisor Barger continued.
The initial report back to the Board of Supervisors will be due in 60 days.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an urgency ordinance to strengthen protections for consumers and small businesses and to crack down on price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies, in response to a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.
As part of its commitment to ensure access to testing during a critical new phase of the epidemic, Los Angeles County has committed $400,000 in one-time bridge funding to support staffing-related costs at COVID-19 testing sites operated by CORE within the city of Los Angeles.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed July as “Parks Make Life Better” month to highlight the impact of parks in supporting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in a day with 4,015 new cases and 46 new deaths. The high number of cases are, in part, due to a backlog of about 2,000 test results received from one lab that just submitted results from July 2 through July 5.
The State Board of Education (SBE) on Wednesday, July 8, adopted new K–12 guidance for educators to provide high-quality instruction in the arts disciplines of dance, media arts, music, theatre, and visual arts and for educators to provide high-quality world languages instruction and make classrooms more inclusive.
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday, July 8, the conclusion of its "Paying with a Purpose" campaign, having raised $20,000 to benefit four local nonprofits serving its branch communities with food services, including feedSCV.
After a nearly four-month closure due to the pandemic, Valencia’s YMCA reopened Monday with multiple safety measures in place, such as temperature checks before entering and a reorganized fitness center for physical distancing.
A suspect wanted in connection with an assault on a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy during an alleged hit-and-run in June was arrested in Ventura on suspicion of theft, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials reported via social media.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation recently awarded four scholarships to local Hart District seniors whose personal goals, college major, and declared career path indicate future success in a field related to education.
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 6 - Sunday, July 12:
The fast-spreading brush fire that burned nearly 1,498 acres in Agua Dulce reached 68% containment by Tuesday morning, with firefighters still in the area scouting for potential flare-ups, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appoints Norma Edith García as the new Director of the Department Parks and Recreation and the Los Angeles County Regional Parks and Open Space District. Garcia is the first woman and first person of color to serve in this capacity since the founding of the Department in 1944.
