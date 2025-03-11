header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 11
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns
| Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
Chiquita Canyon landfill

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is advocating for an update from the University of Southern California Cancer Surveillance Program to address ongoing community cancer concerns related to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The program is a state-mandated local agency for monitoring community cancer trends in Los Angeles County and is overseen by the California Department of Public Health.

In a formal letter sent on Friday, March 7, Barger pressed for detailed answers to address the significant worries expressed by Santa Clarita Valley residents.

“My constituents in the impacted communities have shared their frustration, anxiety and uncertainty–I hear them loud and clear,” said Barger. “They deserve straightforward answers, and I am committed to ensuring they get them. My priority is to push for transparency and clear information.”

Barger’s letter also asked for the Cancer Surveillance Program, or other state representatives, to present an update at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s Community Advisory Committee meeting to be held on Tuesday, March 11.

You can read the entire text of the letter here.

The public meeting of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 11, at the Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384. The committee meets on the second Tuesday of the month. Information on the meetings can be found at https://chiquitacanyon.com/odor-mitigation/community-meetings/,
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns

Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is advocating for an update from the University of Southern California Cancer Surveillance Program to address ongoing community cancer concerns related to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...

March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House

March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
Valley Trails Summer Camp, a premier summer camp in Santa Clarita, invites families to a special Open House on Sunday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 17: Hart Park Critter Fair

May 17: Hart Park Critter Fair
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
FULL STORY...

March 11: Supes to Hear Review on Fire Emergency Actions

March 11: Supes to Hear Review on Fire Emergency Actions
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, March 11 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a review on emergency actions ordered and taken to respond to and recover from the January 2025 windstorms and fires.
FULL STORY...

County Sues Edison Over Eaton Fire

County Sues Edison Over Eaton Fire
Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025
Los Angeles County filed suit today against Southern California Edison and Edison International to recover costs and damages sustained by the County from the Eaton Fire.   
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Villalobos Breaks Three COC Swim Records
The College of the Canyons men's swim team went north to compete at the 46th Annual Cuesta College Invitational on Friday and Saturday, March 7-8, with freshman Sebastian Villalobos breaking three COC program records.
Villalobos Breaks Three COC Swim Records
Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is advocating for an update from the University of Southern California Cancer Surveillance Program to address ongoing community cancer concerns related to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, March 12, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
March 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
March 24: Valencia High School to Host Hart Games
The Hart Games will be held 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Monday, March 24, at Valencia High School, Valencia High School Stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
March 24: Valencia High School to Host Hart Games
March 10-15: Nine Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 10 to Saturday, March 15.
March 10-15: Nine Productions Filming in SCV
Cougars Runner-up at Santa Maria Country Club
College of the Canyons men's golf placed second at the Western State Conference tournament played at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 3.
Cougars Runner-up at Santa Maria Country Club
Cougar Track Teams Both Take Second at WSC South
College of the Canyons hosted the Western State Conference South meet at Cougar Stadium on Feb. 28, with the Cougars men's and women's teams both securing second place finishes.
Cougar Track Teams Both Take Second at WSC South
Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Health Access for Cancer Patients
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced the introduction of Senate Bill 508, which would expand access to life-saving cancer care by allowing cancer patients in California to consult with out-of-state physicians through telehealth platforms.
Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Health Access for Cancer Patients
March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House
Valley Trails Summer Camp, a premier summer camp in Santa Clarita, invites families to a special Open House on Sunday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House
March 22: COC To Hold Discover Day
On Saturday, March 22, College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities.
March 22: COC To Hold Discover Day
March 16: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Mushroom Foray, Talk
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates and Field Mycologist Bat Vardeh, founder of Women Forage SoCal, will present a Mushroom Foray and Talk, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16 at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
March 16: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Mushroom Foray, Talk
March 11: Supes to Hear Review on Fire Emergency Actions
Among several important issues presented at its Tuesday, March 11 regular board meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a review on emergency actions ordered and taken to respond to and recover from the January 2025 windstorms and fires.
March 11: Supes to Hear Review on Fire Emergency Actions
March 13: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular board meeting Thursday, March 13 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355. A closed session will begin at 5 p.m., followed by an open session at 6 p.m., where there will be a report of closed session action.
March 13: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
ACS Relay for Life SCV Spring See’s Candies Fundraiser
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to indulge in a delicious way to support the fight against cancer with its spring-themed See’s Candies fundraiser.
ACS Relay for Life SCV Spring See’s Candies Fundraiser
Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Men of the Year Nominees
The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Committee has released the names of the 12 nominees and the nomination organizations for 2025 Santa Clarita Man of the Year.
Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Men of the Year Nominees
Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Woman of the Year Nominees
The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Committee has released the names of the 21 nominees and the nomination organizations for 2025 Santa Clarita Woman of the Year.
Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Woman of the Year Nominees
March 19: Coffee With a Cop in Canyon Country
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has rescheduled the March 12 Coffee with a Cop in Canyon Country to the new date of Wednesday, March 19.
March 19: Coffee With a Cop in Canyon Country
March 11: City Council to Discuss Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, March 11 at City Hall to consider a number of agenda items, including awarding a contract for an environmental impact report for the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project.
March 11: City Council to Discuss Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project
March 8: Mountain Bike Demo Day at Bike Park of Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita will offer a free Mountain Bike Demo Day at the Bike Park of Santa Clarita on Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m.-noon.
March 8: Mountain Bike Demo Day at Bike Park of Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com