Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is advocating for an update from the University of Southern California Cancer Surveillance Program to address ongoing community cancer concerns related to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The program is a state-mandated local agency for monitoring community cancer trends in Los Angeles County and is overseen by the California Department of Public Health.

In a formal letter sent on Friday, March 7, Barger pressed for detailed answers to address the significant worries expressed by Santa Clarita Valley residents.

“My constituents in the impacted communities have shared their frustration, anxiety and uncertainty–I hear them loud and clear,” said Barger. “They deserve straightforward answers, and I am committed to ensuring they get them. My priority is to push for transparency and clear information.”

Barger’s letter also asked for the Cancer Surveillance Program, or other state representatives, to present an update at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s Community Advisory Committee meeting to be held on Tuesday, March 11.

You can read the entire text of the letter here.

The public meeting of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 11, at the Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384. The committee meets on the second Tuesday of the month. Information on the meetings can be found at https://chiquitacanyon.com/odor-mitigation/community-meetings/,

