Barger Seeks to Defer, Refund Permit Fees for Eaton, Palisades Fires Survivors

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to defer and refund costly County permit fees for survivors of the devastating Eaton and Palisades Fires that struck in January 2025.

“Families who lost everything in the fires shouldn’t be asked to pay thousands of dollars just to start rebuilding,” said Barger. “This motion is a crucial first step toward finding long-term solutions to permanently waive those costs for unincorporated communities. Survivors need support to get back on their feet. While we know additional funding sources are on the way, their timing remains uncertain. This motion gives us the breathing room to firm up those plans and responsibly fund permit fee waivers.”

The motion, listed as Item 51-B on the June 17 Board agenda, would immediately defer County permitting and inspection fees for eligible homeowners rebuilding single-family homes in unincorporated communities impacted by the fires. It also calls for refunds to those who have already paid fees for eligible rebuilds. Eligibility for deferral and refunds includes property ownership and residency prior to the fires.

With over 7,400 residential and commercial structures destroyed, the Eaton and Palisades Fires left thousands displaced, many of whom are now underinsured and struggling to secure financial support from their insurance providers. County permit fees, which can exceed $20,000, present a significant obstacle to rebuilding efforts.

The motion builds on a report completed by Los Angeles County’s Chief Executive Office, at Supervisor Barger’s direction, that evaluated the feasibility of waiving fees for rebuilding permits. Based on the rebuilding permitting and inspection fee calculations in that report, the cost to waive all rebuilding fees and inspection costs in the unincorporated areas impacted by the Eaton Fire amounts to about $120 million.

Supervisor Barger’s current motion also directs several County departments involved in the permitting process to complete an updated fee study within 60 days. This study will reflect potential cost savings from improved tools and systems the County is now implementing, such as the use of software like Archistar, the creation of One Stop Centers, and the implementation of a Unified Permitting Authority.

Supervisor Barger emphasized that her motion also directs the County to study long-term funding strategies, including potential budget reallocations, federal disaster assistance, and philanthropic support, to help make a permanent fee waiver possible. “I’m hopeful the Board will pass this motion,” said Barger. “When you drive through Altadena, you see signs that say ‘Altadena Not For Sale.’ Now’s the time to back that message with action. Deferring permit fees is one more step toward helping wildfire survivors hold on to both their properties and their hope.”

