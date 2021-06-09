Barger Seeks Transparency in Future Placement of Sexually Violent Predators in LA County

Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion asking the District Attorney and Sheriff to notify the board any time a person committed as a sexually violent predator is recommended to outpatient treatment in the community.
Recommendations for these treatments come from the California Department of State Hospitals made to the Superior Court. The motion also asks that the District Attorney and Sheriff notify the Supervisor representing the district where the placement is being considered by the Court.
“I remain steadfast in my commitment to protect and advocate for the residents in my district,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “The proposed placement of Mr. Grassmier in a residential, family-oriented neighborhood in La Crescenta has highlighted the need for adequate notice and the opportunity to encourage community input in proposed placement decisions. It is essential that these placements are made with the appropriate input and collaboration of all stakeholders involved to ensure everyone has their voice heard.”
This motion, which will be voted on by the Board of Supervisors at its next meeting on June 22, will result in official and timely notification before a sexually violent predator is released into any Los Angeles County community.
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular, which will headline Fourth of July festivities in the city after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating a Memorial Day shooting that had no reported injuries, despite about two dozen rounds being fired at a vehicle next to a group of people.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced 23 arrests Tuesday as part of an illegal marijuana grow bust in the Antelope Valley that involved 400 personnel from several local, state and federal agencies.
Soundcheck, the music show which highlights SCV based musicians and their original music, will be showcasing the rock sounds of Luca and the ethereal melodies from Lilliana Villines, all in the beautiful, outdoor surroundings at the Rancho Camulos Museum, in this first episode of season three.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved two motions authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and coauthored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seek to support permanent options for outdoor dining.
The California Department of Transportation has announced an overnight closure of the southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) Lake Hughes Rd. off-ramp in the unincorporated Los Angeles County community of Castaic.
