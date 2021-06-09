Barger Seeks Transparency in Future Placement of Sexually Violent Predators in LA County

Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion asking the District Attorney and Sheriff to notify the board any time a person committed as a sexually violent predator is recommended to outpatient treatment in the community.

Recommendations for these treatments come from the California Department of State Hospitals made to the Superior Court. The motion also asks that the District Attorney and Sheriff notify the Supervisor representing the district where the placement is being considered by the Court.

“I remain steadfast in my commitment to protect and advocate for the residents in my district,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “The proposed placement of Mr. Grassmier in a residential, family-oriented neighborhood in La Crescenta has highlighted the need for adequate notice and the opportunity to encourage community input in proposed placement decisions. It is essential that these placements are made with the appropriate input and collaboration of all stakeholders involved to ensure everyone has their voice heard.”

This motion, which will be voted on by the Board of Supervisors at its next meeting on June 22, will result in official and timely notification before a sexually violent predator is released into any Los Angeles County community.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...