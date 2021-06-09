header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 9
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
Barger Seeks Transparency in Future Placement of Sexually Violent Predators in LA County
| Wednesday, Jun 9, 2021

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger send letterSupervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion asking the District Attorney and Sheriff to notify the board any time a person committed as a sexually violent predator is recommended to outpatient treatment in the community.

Recommendations for these treatments come from the California Department of State Hospitals made to the Superior Court. The motion also asks that the District Attorney and Sheriff notify the Supervisor representing the district where the placement is being considered by the Court.

“I remain steadfast in my commitment to protect and advocate for the residents in my district,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “The proposed placement of Mr. Grassmier in a residential, family-oriented neighborhood in La Crescenta has highlighted the need for adequate notice and the opportunity to encourage community input in proposed placement decisions. It is essential that these placements are made with the appropriate input and collaboration of all stakeholders involved to ensure everyone has their voice heard.”

This motion, which will be voted on by the Board of Supervisors at its next meeting on June 22, will result in official and timely notification before a sexually violent predator is released into any Los Angeles County community.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns
Wednesday, Jun 9, 2021
“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular, which will headline Fourth of July festivities in the city after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.
FULL STORY...
Newhall School District Announces Three New Leaders For District Schools
Wednesday, Jun 9, 2021
Newhall School District Announces Three New Leaders For District Schools
Newhall School district has announced three new changes to school administrators  for the district in the coming school year. 
FULL STORY...
California Department Of Public Health Highlights Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility
Wednesday, Jun 9, 2021
California Department Of Public Health Highlights Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility
The California Department of Public Health released their latest "On the Record" ethnic media column encouraging families to vaccinate their 12-15 year olds against COVID-19. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular, which will headline Fourth of July festivities in the city after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.
“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns
Newhall School District Announces Three New Leaders For District Schools
Newhall School district has announced three new changes to school administrators  for the district in the coming school year. 
Newhall School District Announces Three New Leaders For District Schools
California Department Of Public Health Highlights Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility
The California Department of Public Health released their latest "On the Record" ethnic media column encouraging families to vaccinate their 12-15 year olds against COVID-19. 
California Department Of Public Health Highlights Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,024; LADPH To Hold Virtual Townhall Thursday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday four new deaths and 202 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,024 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,024; LADPH To Hold Virtual Townhall Thursday
Shooting From Memorial Day Under Investigation
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating a Memorial Day shooting that had no reported injuries, despite about two dozen rounds being fired at a vehicle next to a group of people. 
Shooting From Memorial Day Under Investigation
City Showcases New Art, Seeks Artists For Upcoming Exhibitions
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting two events with an emphasis on art and is seeking artists for three new future exhibitions.
City Showcases New Art, Seeks Artists For Upcoming Exhibitions
Barger Seeks Transparency in Future Placement of Sexually Violent Predators in LA County
 Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion asking the District Attorney and Sheriff to notify the board any time a person committed as a sexually violent predator is recommended to outpatient treatment in the community. 
Barger Seeks Transparency in Future Placement of Sexually Violent Predators in LA County
Multi-Agency Operation Seizes Thousands Of Pounds Of Illegal Marijuana In AV
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced 23 arrests Tuesday as part of an illegal marijuana grow bust in the Antelope Valley that involved 400 personnel from several local, state and federal agencies. 
Multi-Agency Operation Seizes Thousands Of Pounds Of Illegal Marijuana In AV
LASD Asks For Help Locating Missing SCV Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing Santa Clarita Woman who was last seen Aug 10, 2020.
LASD Asks For Help Locating Missing SCV Woman
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
June 10: Soundcheck’s Season 3 Premiere Sees Luca, Lilliana Villines Perform at Rancho Camulos
Soundcheck, the music show which highlights SCV based musicians and their original music, will be showcasing the rock sounds of Luca and the ethereal melodies from Lilliana Villines, all in the beautiful, outdoor surroundings at the Rancho Camulos Museum, in this first episode of season three.
June 10: Soundcheck’s Season 3 Premiere Sees Luca, Lilliana Villines Perform at Rancho Camulos
June 9: Animal Care & Control Adoption Partners Virtual Town Hall
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is hosting a virtual town hall for its Adoption Partners on Wednesday, June 9, at 6:00 p.m.
June 9: Animal Care & Control Adoption Partners Virtual Town Hall
Supes Approve Barger Motions to Enact Permanent Outdoor Dining Options
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved two motions authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and coauthored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seek to support permanent options for outdoor dining.
Supes Approve Barger Motions to Enact Permanent Outdoor Dining Options
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,019; L.A. County Vaccinations Vital as Masks, Distancing Guidelines Loosening
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 13 new deaths and 186 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,019 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,019; L.A. County Vaccinations Vital as Masks, Distancing Guidelines Loosening
No Injuries Reported After Big Rig Goes Over I-5 Embankment
A big rig went over the side of Interstate 5 north of Castaic Tuesday, prompting a full emergency response.
No Injuries Reported After Big Rig Goes Over I-5 Embankment
State Senate Committee Unanimously Supports Wilk’s Social Security Protection Measure
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R–Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday the Senate Joint Resolution 5 has received unanimous support in the Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employment and Retirement.
State Senate Committee Unanimously Supports Wilk’s Social Security Protection Measure
Valencia Town Center Launches In-Motion Art Exhibit
The Town Center Art Space, located on the second floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has announced their new art exhibit — In Motion, by artist Daryl Bibicoff.
Valencia Town Center Launches In-Motion Art Exhibit
June 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m.
June 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
Supes Set to Discuss School Deputy Contracting Process
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss and vote Tuesday on a possible change to the way in which school districts contract with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Supes Set to Discuss School Deputy Contracting Process
Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, 10-Year-Old Injured During Collision
A 50-year-old Panorama City man was arrested on suspicion of injuring a 10-year-old child during a DUI-related traffic stop Saturday.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, 10-Year-Old Injured During Collision
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
Caltrans Warns Castaic Residents of Southbound I-5 Lake Hughes Rd. Off-Ramp Closure
The California Department of Transportation has announced an overnight closure of the southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) Lake Hughes Rd. off-ramp in the unincorporated Los Angeles County community of Castaic.
Caltrans Warns Castaic Residents of Southbound I-5 Lake Hughes Rd. Off-Ramp Closure
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Announces Virtual Town Hall for June 15 Reopening; SCV Hits 28,012 Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 135 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,012 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Announces Virtual Town Hall for June 15 Reopening; SCV Hits 28,012 Cases
Nonprofit Baseball Organization for Teens, Adults with Special Needs Looks to Expand into the SCV
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a baseball program for those on the autism spectrum and with similar special needs, is looking to expand into the Santa Clarita Valley.
Nonprofit Baseball Organization for Teens, Adults with Special Needs Looks to Expand into the SCV
%d bloggers like this: