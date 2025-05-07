header image

May 7
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary
| Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Water drop
Supervisor Kathryn Barger discuss debris removal progress with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leaders Col. Sonny B. Avichal and Brigadier General William C. Hannan, Jr., in the Eaton Fire disaster zone on Saturday (Photo credit: Karen Quincy Loberg/L.A. County)


Today marks four months since the Eaton Fire tore through Altadena and surrounding foothill communities.

As residents continue to recover and rebuild, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is reaffirming her commitment to supporting survivors, not only through policy reforms that speed up the recovery process, but also by ensuring access to vital mental health resources.

“Four months later, our residents are still facing tremendous pressure,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “The financial burdens of rebuilding, combined with the emotional toll of losing homes and memories, have created a stressful and uncertain environment. One of my top priorities is to make sure the County is doing everything possible to lift those burdens and walk alongside my constituents during their recovery.”

Picking Up the Rebuilding Pace

To address the bureaucratic obstacles many fire survivors have encountered, Supervisor Barger has led several major initiatives. She recently introduced and passed a motion to establish a Unified Permitting Authority to streamline and centralize all permitting efforts related to fire recovery. This new framework is designed to improve coordination and cut down on delays and create accountability to one entity for all of the County Departments involved in the process.

Recognizing the need for innovation, Supervisor Barger also partnered with Governor Newsom and the State of California to integrate artificial intelligence into the permitting process. Through a partnership with philanthropic organizations, an AI solution is being provided at no cost to local governments and users, enabling faster and more accurate plan reviews.

In addition, this week Supervisor Barger successfully introduced a motion directing Los Angeles County departments to implement a self-certification process for single-family rebuilding projects. This process, which will be implemented at the County’s One Stop Recovery Permit Center in Altadena in the coming days, allows qualified professionals to expedite plan approvals, helping families begin construction more quickly.

The motion further directs the County’s Chief Executive Officer, in light of the aforementioned initiatives, to significantly streamline County processes and to reduce staff time required to process permits. A report back to the Board of Supervisors is due in 30 days with a plan to partially or fully offset permit fees for rebuilds.

“These actions are about removing red tape and giving people back control over their lives,” Supervisor Barger said. “Recovery should not be held hostage by processes that were not designed to handle the avalanche of permit approvals unleashed by Eaton Fire rebuilding needs. I’m committed to cutting through bureaucracy and replacing it with action.”

Help Easing Wildfire Survivors’ Mental Health Impacts

Supervisor Barger also acknowledges that the challenges of recovery go far beyond permits and planning, emphasizing the importance of mental health and emotional well-being during this difficult time.

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health continues to offer round-the-clock multilingual support and referrals for services including crisis intervention, grief counseling, and long-term mental health support. Fire survivors can access the DMH Help Line at 1-800-854-7771.

The Disaster Distress Helpline, the first national hotline dedicated to providing year-round disaster crisis counseling, also offers toll-free multilingual help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone experiencing emotional distress as a result of the Eaton Fire can call or text 1-800-985-5990.

More information about these resources can be found on the Department of Mental Health’s disaster services website.

“Recovery is not just about rebuilding homes—it’s about rebuilding lives,” Supervisor Barger stated. “That includes offering emotional support and mental health care to anyone who needs it. I want survivors to know they are not alone, and they have the full support of my office and Los Angeles County behind them.”
