January 27
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Barger Tapped by Friends of the Children L.A. for ‘Power of One’ Award
| Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Barger Power of One Award

Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the “Power of One” award at their inaugural Women’s Leadership Breakfast held Friday, Jan. 27 at The California Club. Barger was selected to receive the award for her work and dedication to supporting and safeguarding children in Los Angeles County, especially those within the foster care system.

“I am truly honored to receive this award,” said Barger. “Protecting and advocating for the rights of all children living within my district continues to be my passion and a top priority. I’d like to thank Jorie Das for the honor and Friends L.A.’s commitment to the most vulnerable members in our county, namely, the children.”

“We are grateful for Supervisor Barger’s dedication to supporting children and families in her district. Supervisor Barger has been a longtime supporter of Friends L.A., especially with our work with children at risk of entering foster care in Antelope Valley,” said Executive Director of Friends of the Children – Los Angeles, Jorie Das. “We appreciate her being a part of our Village of Believers that has allowed us to serve over 200 deserving youth across L.A. County over the past five years.”

The morning began with a welcome address from Stephanie Wiggins, CEO of Metro, followed by a panel discussion focused on the importance and benefits of mentoring, featuring some of L.A.s’ most noteworthy and strongest women leaders. Moderated by Christina Pascucci from “Good Day L.A.,” panelists included Tomii Crump of NBCUniversal Media, Jennifer Baldocchi from Paul Hastings and Kristen Dykstra of YITTY | Fabletics, Inc. Participants shared thoughtful examples from their own experiences and emphasized the importance of having mentor relationships in the career space that are personalized and meaningful.

“This morning’s event was a celebration of the power of mentoring and perfectly timed to be held during National Mentoring Month,” said Wiggins. “Mentoring can empower the next generation to reach their potential and positively affect our communities.”

“Friends L.A.’s professional mentoring program has had a huge impact on my children and family,” said Michelle, Friends L.A. Caregiver. “The commitment and compassion that they demonstrate toward the kids is incredible. My children have gained invaluable skills they can take with them beyond the program, such as better communication, problem-solving, and teamwork skills.”

Friends L.A. empowers children and families affected by foster care through long-term relationships with a paid, professional mentor for 12+ years, no matter what. Friends L.A. currently serves children and families throughout L.A. County, focusing on Service Planning Areas 1, 4, 6 and 8. For more information and to donate, visit friendsla.org.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces 2023 Board
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces 2023 Board
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its new Board of Directors for 2023.
FULL STORY...
Jan. 27-Feb. 3: Portions of The Old Road Closed for I-5 Enhancements Project
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Jan. 27-Feb. 3: Portions of The Old Road Closed for I-5 Enhancements Project
The North County I-5 Enhancements Project has announced that Santa Clarita Valley residents should prepare for a variety of lane reductions and road closures for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 3.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
