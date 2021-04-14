Barger to Allocate $140K in County Block Grant Funds to Boys & Girls Club of SCV

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has approved $140,000 in funding to the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club through the county’s Community Services Block Grant.

This grant will help Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club focus on the needs of the Val Verde community by implementing a full summer day camp program for youth at Val Verde Park.

They will also increase services to children and youth throughout the Santa Clarita Valley including homework assistance, educational programs (e.g., science club, digital arts, writing club, robotics, reading club, and math games) and provide participants with materials such as books, school supplies, computers, and internet access.

“I am thrilled to be able to support Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club with additional funding that will increase and enhance services for deserving children and youth in the community,” said Barger, whose 5th Supervisorial District includes the SCV, in a statement. “I have long advocated for local Boys & Girls Clubs as an invaluable asset to the growth and development of adolescents — and any opportunity to help build up their efforts is a win for all of us.”

In addition, through this funding provided by L.A. County, the SCV Boys & Girls Club will utilize a five-core program for its participants that includes: Character and Leadership Development; Education and Career Development; Health and Life Skills; the Arts; and Sports Fitness and Recreation.

These activities will take place after school Monday through Friday and on non-school days when school is out on break at the club’s Newhall and Canyon Country locations, as well as the summer program for local youth at Val Verde Park.

“We deeply appreciate Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s support,” said Matt Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club. “With these funds, we are enabling children and families in our community to grow stronger and more resilient in the face of adversity. Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club thanks Supervisor Barger for ensuring youth have great futures to look forward to.”

The funds will be provided through the Los Angeles County Community Services Block Grant CARES (distributed via the Department of Public Social Services), which supports programs in local communities throughout the county. Community Services Block Grants originated more than 50 years ago as part of the War on Poverty under the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964.

On March 27, 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which includes $1 billion in supplemental Community Services Block Grant funds for states to prevent, prepare for or respond to COVID-19. This included additional funding for agencies that are local recipients of Community Services Block Grants.

For more information on the Community Services Block Grant program, visit the L.A. County Department of Public Social Services’ website.

