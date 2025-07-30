Barger to Spotlight Budget Impacts During Weekly Board of Supervisors’ Meetings

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will now receive weekly updates on the County’s fiscal health and the implications of curtailments during their regularly scheduled Board meetings.

This new standing agenda item will be delivered by Los Angeles County’s Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport to provide real-time insight into budget impacts and promote transparency as the County continues to navigate ongoing fiscal challenges.

“Understanding the County’s financial standing in real time is critical for us to make responsible, informed decisions,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “By establishing a weekly budget update from our CEO, we are creating an opportunity for our Board and–most importantly, the public–to stay fully informed about the County’s fiscal health and the financial realities we must now face. This process reinforces our commitment to transparency and accountability during a time when every dollar counts even more than before.”

The County faces a difficult fiscal climate with multi-billion-dollar pressures on several fronts, including recovery costs of the January wildfires exceeding $1 billion, $4 billion for the AB 218 settlement, potential federal funding cuts, slower property tax growth, and labor contract negotiations.

During today’s presentation, CEO Davenport highlighted escalating losses for departments, including the Department of Health Services, Department of Public Social Services, Department of Mental Health, and others. The CEO emphasized that these impacts cannot be absorbed without action and that planning must begin for potential curtailments such as layoffs, hiring freezes, and program reductions.

The presentation shared by the CEO during today’s Board meeting can be accessed here.

