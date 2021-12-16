Barger’s $1M Discretionary Fund Increases Public Safety

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Thursday she will provide $1 million in discretionary funding to increase law enforcement services in unincorporated areas and communities in her district.

“This month’s busiest holiday shopping days are quickly approaching and crime is indisputably on the rise” Barger said. “The recent smash-and-grab crime wave and various robberies are proof that criminals feel bold and untouchable – crimes are increasingly committed in the public eye. These funds will help provide more law enforcement patrols and presence in the communities I represent. Everyone deserves to feel safe whether they work in retail, are shopping for loved ones or simply enjoying time off at home.”

The funding was lauded by Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who stated, “I would like to thank Supervisor Barger for her generous support. During a time when crime rates are up, this funding will contribute to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s tireless efforts towards keeping the public safe in the Fifth District.”

Additional thanks was expressed by James Wheeler, President of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs. ““It’s apparent that these criminals have no respect for property or human lives. A former police officer was shot dead in Oakland and countless numbers of people have been attacked,” said Wheeler. “Tackling the rise in crime requires recognition that law enforcement plays a critical role in maintaining safety and order. Elected officials, law enforcement, and community leaders must send a renewed unified and clear message to the individuals who choose to commit these crimes – you will be apprehended and prosecuted. We thank Supervisor Barger for her swift response and look forward to working with our partners to ensure that the public can regain a sense of security during this holiday season.”

“Retail shop owners need to feel protected and families need to feel safe while strolling and shopping during this holiday season,” said Steve Pierce, Executive Director of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Supervisor Barger’s commitment of discretionary funds for additional law enforcement in the communities she serves will have a positive impact on holiday sales at our community based shops and businesses.”

L.A. County Sheriff Department patrol stations that will receive funding are the Santa Clarita Valley, Altadena, Crescenta Valley, Lancaster, Malibu/Lost Hills, Palmdale, San Dimas, and Temple stations.

Collectively, these eight stations serve over 70 communities. Click [here] to view names of communities served by each station.

