Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 16
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Barger’s $1M Discretionary Fund Increases Public Safety
| Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Kathryn Barger
File photo: Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger speaks with SCV Sheriff's Station deputies after presenting a commendation to Deputy Logan Foley Monday. May 10, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Thursday she will provide $1 million in discretionary funding to increase law enforcement services in unincorporated areas and communities in her district.

“This month’s busiest holiday shopping days are quickly approaching and crime is indisputably on the rise” Barger said. “The recent smash-and-grab crime wave and various robberies are proof that criminals feel bold and untouchable – crimes are increasingly committed in the public eye. These funds will help provide more law enforcement patrols and presence in the communities I represent. Everyone deserves to feel safe whether they work in retail, are shopping for loved ones or simply enjoying time off at home.”

The funding was lauded by Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who stated, “I would like to thank Supervisor Barger for her generous support. During a time when crime rates are up, this funding will contribute to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s tireless efforts towards keeping the public safe in the Fifth District.”

Additional thanks was expressed by James Wheeler, President of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs. ““It’s apparent that these criminals have no respect for property or human lives. A former police officer was shot dead in Oakland and countless numbers of people have been attacked,” said Wheeler. “Tackling the rise in crime requires recognition that law enforcement plays a critical role in maintaining safety and order. Elected officials, law enforcement, and community leaders must send a renewed unified and clear message to the individuals who choose to commit these crimes – you will be apprehended and prosecuted. We thank Supervisor Barger for her swift response and look forward to working with our partners to ensure that the public can regain a sense of security during this holiday season.”

“Retail shop owners need to feel protected and families need to feel safe while strolling and shopping during this holiday season,” said Steve Pierce, Executive Director of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Supervisor Barger’s commitment of discretionary funds for additional law enforcement in the communities she serves will have a positive impact on holiday sales at our community based shops and businesses.”

L.A. County Sheriff Department patrol stations that will receive funding are the Santa Clarita Valley, Altadena, Crescenta Valley, Lancaster, Malibu/Lost Hills, Palmdale, San Dimas, and Temple stations.

Collectively, these eight stations serve over 70 communities. Click [here] to view names of communities served by each station.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. Public Health Reports Three Additional Omicron Cases

L.A. Public Health Reports Three Additional Omicron Cases
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has received confirmation of three additional cases of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).  
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 187th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 187th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 187 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 14-18: County Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Alert for SCV

Dec. 14-18: County Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Alert for SCV
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita now through Saturday as wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID Roundup: 185th Death at Henry Mayo

Monday COVID Roundup: 185th Death at Henry Mayo
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 185 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday.
FULL STORY...
