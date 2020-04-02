[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Barger’s Executive Order Protects Tenants Affected by COVID-19
| Thursday, Apr 2, 2020
Renters Protections

Rent is due for many Los Angeles County residents who have lost their source of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The County wants the public to know that there are protections in place for renters who are at-risk of being evicted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Kathryn Barger has signed an executive order banning landlords from evicting residential renters affected by the coronavirus. The ban is in place through May 31, 2020. The order states:

“During this local emergency, and in the interest of protecting the public health and preventing transmission of COVID-19, it is essential to avoid unnecessary housing displacement, protect the County’s affordable housing stock, and prevent housed individuals from falling into homelessness.”

The order protects people who have suffered “financial impacts” due to the coronavirus. This means a substantial loss of household income due to business closure, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, layoffs, extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses or child care needs arising from school closures.

The protection extends to those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are caring for someone diagnosed with the virus. The order also protects individuals who have suffered financial impacts due to compliance with the County’s recommendation to stay at home, self-quarantine or due to avoiding congregating with others during the state of emergency.

Under the order, tenants must notify their landlord in writing within a week after their rent is due — unless there are extenuating circumstances — that they are unable to pay their rent because of the pandemic.

The following are other important facts and protections in place:

– The executive order ensures that all people in the County will continue to have access to running water during this public health crisis. This enables compliance with public health guidelines to wash hands often and have access to clean drinking water.

– The order ensures that all customers in the County who receive power services from Southern California California Edison and Southern California Gas Company continue to have access to electricity so they may receive crucial COVID-19 information, keep critical medical equipment functioning and utilize power as needed.

– Public utilities have announced that they will suspend service disconnections for nonpayment and waive late fees, effective immediately, for residential and business customers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The moratorium applies to only unincorporated L.A. County.

– Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Culver City, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, Santa Monica, South Pasadena, and West Hollywood have issued similar orders.

If you have questions about landlord-tenant issues, please visit the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs online at rent.lacounty.gov, call (833) 223-RENT (7368) or email rent@dcba.lacounty.gov.

Los Angeles County residents can find more resources and information about COVID-19 online at

Thursday, Apr 2, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 13 new deaths and 534 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with at least 78 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley. As of Thursday, the county has confirmed 65 active cases in the city of Santa Clarita, 4 in Castaic, 5 in Stevenson Ranch and between 1 and 4 each in unincorporated areas of Acton, Canyon Country, Saugus and Valencia (areas with populations fewer than 25,000 where the number of cases is “suppressed” by the county citing privacy reasons), bringing the SCV total to at least 78.
Thursday, Apr 2, 2020
L.A. County is ramping up COVID-19 testing sites, opening three locations on Friday, April 3, including Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale, 91768.
Thursday, Apr 2, 2020
Rent is due for many Los Angeles County residents who have lost their source of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with at least 56 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been awarded a grant of $80,000 from the Petco Foundation to support lifesaving efforts for county animals.
UCLA Participating in Clinical Trial to Test Anti-Viral Drug Against COVID-19
UCLA Health is one of 75 sites around the globe participating in a clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health to test the effectiveness of a candidate anti-viral drug against COVID-
UCLA Engineer Makes Low-Cost Ventilator from Home Depot Parts (Video)
A UCLA Biodesign Fellow has developed in one week, a working, low-cost ventilator prototype built from parts purchased at Home Depot.
Iconic Halfway House Temporarily Closes Doors
Halfway House Cafe, the iconic eatery on Sierra Highway, announced Thursday it will temporarily close its doors and take-out services will not be available.
Wilk Reminds Small Business Owners of Assistance Programs
State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, wants to make sure residents of the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys are aware of the new resources available for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Accommodations Coming to California Colleges, K-12 Schools
The State Board of Education (SBE), California Department of Education (CDE), California State University (CSU), University of California (UC), California Community Colleges, and independent nonprofit colleges and universities have been working together to understand and address the heightened concerns of students and families and the difficult conditions of this time.
DMV Extends Expiring Driver Licenses for Seniors
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that seniors with an expiring driver license will receive a 120-day extension in the mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
While College of the Canyons recently transitioned most of its spring courses and services to an online format, something else at the college recently went online.
Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
April 7: Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with Scott Wilk
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host its first Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with State Senator Scott Wilk from California's 21st Senate District.
Antelope Valley Mall Designated New Drive-Up Testing Site
L.A. County is ramping up COVID-19 testing sites, opening three locations on Friday, April 3, including Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale, 91768.
California Schools Chief Issues New Guidance on Grading, Senior Graduation
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California State Board of Education (SBE) have issued new guidance on graduation requirements and grading for seniors.
Chamber to Hold COVID-19 Webinar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has readily-available resources to assist your business during the COVID-19 crisis.
U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit 6.6 Million
(CN) — As the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on economies around the world, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 6.6 million people applied for unemployment insurance benefits over the last week — roughly 2% of the country’s population.
CSUN Professor Offers Strategies for Families Struggling with Homeschooling
As California and the rest of the nation settle in for a long haul of staying “safe at home,” the novelty of homeschooling has worn off for many parents as they juggle keeping their kids engaged academically while, at the same time, trying to do their own work from a makeshift home office.
Who Needs Toilet Paper? | Commentary by Dianne Hellrigel
Earthquake, fire, epidemic, pandemic are all real disasters. Are you ready? Have you prepared? If you’re still running to the store every other day, you’re not prepared, and you could be opening yourself up to infection.
Affidavit: L.A. Conspiracy Theorist Aimed Train at Navy Hospital Ship
A train engineer at the Port of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday morning on federal charges for allegedly running a locomotive at full speed off the end of rail tracks near the USNS Mercy.
Henry Mayo Says it Has Adequate Supply of Ventilators
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.
National Stockpile of Medical Supplies Nearly Gone, Trump Confirms
The national stockpile of personal protective equipment is nearly depleted, President Donald Trump said at the White House’s COVID-19 task force briefing Wednesday.
On Being a Senior | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
At checkout, a gentleman six feet behind me asked if I wanted some bottles of fruit juice from his cart. Nope. I thanked him, then checked out.
