1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
Barger's Mental Health Resolutions Approved by NACo
Monday, Jul 24, 2023
Mental Health Conference
Members gathered at the 2023 National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual Conference at the Austin Convention Center.


This weekend, a multitude of county elected leaders and executives gathered in Travis County in Texas at the annual National Association of Counties Conference to share challenges, compare best practices and develop a unified advocacy agenda to guide counties’ collective legislative lobbying efforts across the nation.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, in her role as co-chair of the NACo Commission of Mental Health and Well Being, submitted three policy resolutions on behalf of Los Angeles County that received unanimous support from NACo’s Health Policy Steering Committee and Board of Directors and were subsequently adopted by NACo’s broader membership base at this weekend’s Annual Business Meeting. The resolutions will now steer NACo’s advocacy efforts before Congress and the Biden Administration during the 2023-2024 term.

“More federal support is needed so that counties can effectively tackle the substance abuse and mental health crises that are visibly on display on our streets,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “Counties are on the front line and accountable for helping a wide variety of indigent individuals suffering from unattended and debilitating psychiatric conditions, including people experiencing homelessness and those in our jails. We need changes to federal policies that tie our hands and prevent our mental and behavioral health systems from scaling up to meet needs that are growing every day.”

One of the resolutions calls upon Congress to eliminate federal restrictions that currently prevent counties from receiving federal Medicaid reimbursement for services provided in residential behavioral health treatment facilities with more than 16 beds. Originally designed to stop counties from operating large scale asylums, the “Medicaid Institutions for Mental Disease” (IMD) payment exclusion has had the unintended consequence of limiting the availability of treatment beds for those suffering from serious mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

The other resolutions call upon the federal government to provide more flexible funding options for county-run programs that will increase the behavioral health workforce, Medicaid reimbursement for behavioral health crisis response services, an increase in federal reimbursement rates for behavioral health treatment that reflects parity with medical care rates, and more investment in continuing to evolve the new 9-8-8 national crisis hotline that debuted a year ago.

While addressing NACo’s Board of Directors yesterday, Barger spoke of the urgent need for counties to collaborate and work together to reform legislation and policies.  “We need to speak as one county voice on these issues,” Barger said. “Doing so is our best shot at catalyzing bipartisan legislation that will help us fix gaps in our mental health systems that allow some of our most mentally ill to tragically spend their lives on the streets, in emergency rooms, and in prison. We can’t look the other way and pretend that this is acceptable.”
DACC Extends Animal Care Center Visiting Hours

DACC Extends Animal Care Center Visiting Hours
Monday, Jul 24, 2023
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control  will increase public visiting hours at its seven animal care centers, including the Castaic location, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Issued for SCV

Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Issued for SCV
Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday through Saturday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 100,000

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 100,000
Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 89 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
DACC Extends Animal Care Center Visiting Hours
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control  will increase public visiting hours at its seven animal care centers, including the Castaic location, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
California Jobs See June Uptick
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California’s unemployment inched up to 4.6% in June, a 0.1% increase from the prior month.
‘Cesar Millan’ Among Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 24 - Sunday, July 30.
Aug. 2: Get Your Scare On, Universal Hosts Halloween Horror Night Job Fair
Want to get in on the frightening fun at Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights? Stop by their job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The fair will be hosted at the talent office at 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608.
Aug. 16: SCV Chamber Mixer at Princess Cruises
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce August Business After Hours Mixer will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Princess Cruises from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 24883 Anza Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
July 25: SUSD Holds Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, July 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:40 p.m.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Summer is in full force and it's slated to be a scorcher of a weekend. Los Angeles County has many ways for you to stay cool for free.
July 25: Alzheimer’s Association Presents Coffee and Conversations
The Alzheimer's Association presents Coffee and Conversations, an early-stage social engagement program, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. This group meets virtually on Zoom and is for anyone living with any kind of early stage dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease, senile dementia, Lewy Body, stroke, etc.
July 27: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Solarverse
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Solarverse Energy Solutions, 25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
July 29: Volunteers Sought for Summer Reading Finale
The city of Santa Clarita Public Library is seeking volunteers to assist with the Summer Reading Finale event to be held Saturday, July 29 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept 16: 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up, Environmental Expo
The 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up and Environmental Expo will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River; one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
SCV Excessive Heat Warning Extended, Protect Pets, People
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas for Sunday, July 23. Warnings issued to protect pets and people.
Local Production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
"Fiddler on the Roof" returns to the Santa Clarita Regional Theater at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons beginning Saturday, July 22 and will run Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13.
VIA Seeks ‘Connecting with Success’ Facilitators
Be a part of the solution and join the Valley Industry Association and VIA Education Foundation in mentoring today's high school students to prepare them for their future. VIA is in need of 75 to 100 business leaders to act as facilitators for its Connection to Success conferences.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, Lauren Nicole Roberts.
Oct. 14: Walk to End Domestic Violence
Join or support a team at the annual Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk benefiting the Child & Family Center's Domestic Violence Program at Centre Point Parkway, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
CSUN Mourning Loss of Football Alum Joe Vaughn
California State University Athletics is mourning the passing of former football All-American Joe Vaughn.
Matadors Reflect on MLB Journey
The dream of playing professional baseball was realized for three members of the California State University Baseball team.
