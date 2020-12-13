header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 13
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
Barger’s Office to Host Holiday Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
| Saturday, Dec 12, 2020
drive-thru food
Volunteers Rudy Lopez, left, and Bryan Orozco prepare boxes of food to be loaded into the hundreds of vehicles in line during Supervisor Kathryn Barger's Food Distribution event held at Castaic Lake State Recreation Area in Castaic on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger is set to host another drive-thru food giveaway in Castaic on Friday, Dec. 18, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area. There will not be any walk-ups, according to her office.

Attendees are advised to wear a face mask and note that line formation is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

“As we approach the holidays, I’m grateful for opportunities to ensure every family in our community is cared for and fed,” Barger wrote in a prepared statement. “I invite Santa Clarita Valley residents to our grocery giveaway to fill up their pantry so they have meals throughout the season.”

The county Parks and Recreation Department is also hosting a holiday giveaway with gift certificates, stockings, decor, food supplies, and family activity kits.

Locations for the “Ho, Ho, Ho Grab-N-Go” event include the Val Verde Park, located at 30300 Arlington St. in Castaic on Thursday, Dec. 17 from 1-4 p.m.; the Castaic Sports Complex, located at 31320 North Castaic Rd. and the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, located at 10700 West Escondido Canyon Rd., both on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 1-4 p.m.

Pre-registration is required online via bit.ly/3qGr4WL. The address for the event is 32132 Castaic Lake Drive.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
City Council OKs Development of Roadway Safety Plan, Efforts to Improve Internet Connectivity
Saturday, Dec 12, 2020
City Council OKs Development of Roadway Safety Plan, Efforts to Improve Internet Connectivity
The city of Santa Clarita is set to develop a roadway safety plan designed to identify and analyze safety issues and offer improvements.
FULL STORY...
Barger’s Office to Host Holiday Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Saturday, Dec 12, 2020
Barger’s Office to Host Holiday Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger is set to host another drive-thru food giveaway in Castaic on Friday, Dec. 18, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
LASD Relaxes Parking Enforcement in Unincorporated Areas
Saturday, Dec 12, 2020
LASD Relaxes Parking Enforcement in Unincorporated Areas
Amid the new regional stay-at-home order that aims to keep residents at home as much as possible, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday temporary relaxed parking enforcement in unincorporated areas of the county.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
CDE Releases Use of Restraints and Seclusions Data
The California Department of Education released the first year of data on the number of times in which schools used restraints and seclusions on students.
CDE Releases Use of Restraints and Seclusions Data
City Council OKs Development of Roadway Safety Plan, Efforts to Improve Internet Connectivity
The city of Santa Clarita is set to develop a roadway safety plan designed to identify and analyze safety issues and offer improvements.
City Council OKs Development of Roadway Safety Plan, Efforts to Improve Internet Connectivity
Barger’s Office to Host Holiday Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger is set to host another drive-thru food giveaway in Castaic on Friday, Dec. 18, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barger’s Office to Host Holiday Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Shuttered SCV businesses fall through cracks for COVID-19 relief
As businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley adjust to the latest restrictions in another stay-at-home order, some newer businesses haven’t been able to attain the assistance being offered through local, state and federal grants.
Shuttered SCV businesses fall through cracks for COVID-19 relief
SSUSD Granted Reopening Waivers
The Sulphur Springs Union School District was granted reopening waivers for TK-2 grade students on all nine school campuses by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
SSUSD Granted Reopening Waivers
LASD Relaxes Parking Enforcement in Unincorporated Areas
Amid the new regional stay-at-home order that aims to keep residents at home as much as possible, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday temporary relaxed parking enforcement in unincorporated areas of the county.
LASD Relaxes Parking Enforcement in Unincorporated Areas
H2scan Releases Latest Product, Delivers Real-Time Hydrogen Monitoring in Syngas
The HY-OPTIMA 2745 hydrogen specific analyzer is the latest product released by H2scan for its HY-OPTIMA line of sensors it announced Friday.
H2scan Releases Latest Product, Delivers Real-Time Hydrogen Monitoring in Syngas
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
SCV Children Invited to Send Holiday Greetings to Patients at Henry Mayo
Santa Clarita Valley children are invited to send holiday greetings to patients hospitalized at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
SCV Children Invited to Send Holiday Greetings to Patients at Henry Mayo
MLT Class of 2020 Passes Certification Exam
Despite challenges during the pandemic, the College of the Canyons Medical Laboratory Technician Class of 2020 passed the Clinical Pathologists National Board Exam on the first try.
MLT Class of 2020 Passes Certification Exam
State Education Department to Launch Educator Trainings, Grants to Address Equity
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education is launching additional virtual educator trainings and mini-grants designed to address equity gaps, strengthen distance learning, and support students’ social-emotional wellness during the pandemic, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Tuesday.
State Education Department to Launch Educator Trainings, Grants to Address Equity
Stay Green Receives Five Awards from California Landscape Contractors Association
Stay Green Inc. has received recognition regionally and nationally for their work in commercial landscaping with five awards from the California Landscape Contractors Association.
Stay Green Receives Five Awards from California Landscape Contractors Association
LASD Reminds Everyone to Drive Sober This Holiday Season
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are reminding everyone about the importance of being safe and sober when you are driving this holiday season.
LASD Reminds Everyone to Drive Sober This Holiday Season
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Exceeds 500,000 Cases; 47th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed on Friday 50 new deaths and 13,815 new cases of COVID-19 as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 47th death.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Exceeds 500,000 Cases; 47th Death at Henry Mayo
Senator Wilk Introduces ‘Keep California Working Act’ COVID Grant Measure
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and a bipartisan coalition of California state Senators and Assemblymembers jointly introduced Senate Bill 74, otherwise known as the Keep California Working Act.
Senator Wilk Introduces ‘Keep California Working Act’ COVID Grant Measure
State Air Resources Board Approves New Regulations on Artificial Refrigerants
The California Air Resources Board recently approved first-in-the-nation rules to curb the impact of powerful artificial refrigerants that pose a growing danger globally to efforts to contain the worst impacts of climate change.
State Air Resources Board Approves New Regulations on Artificial Refrigerants
LA County Parks, Los Angeles Chargers Host Virtual Sports Events
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation concluded the first-ever Virtual LA Chargers Sports Drills this week with an interactive live-stream event with the Los Angeles Chargers.
LA County Parks, Los Angeles Chargers Host Virtual Sports Events
LA County Temporarily Suspends Visitation at Juvenile Halls
The Los Angeles County Probation Department will suspend visitations at juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities for the next three weeks starting this weekend.
LA County Temporarily Suspends Visitation at Juvenile Halls
DMV Temporarily Suspends Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will temporarily suspend behind-the-wheel driving tests for at least two weeks beginning Dec. 4 as a precaution during the current surge in COVID-19 cases.
DMV Temporarily Suspends Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests
Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Confirms First Child Death; 46th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed on Thursday the first COVID-19 death of an L.A. County child under the age of 18 years old in addition to 74 new deaths and 12,819 new cases countywide. In addition, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported one new fatality.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Confirms First Child Death; 46th Death at Henry Mayo
City Now Accepting Proposals for Innovation Grant Fund
The city of Santa Clarita is accepting proposals now until Dec. 31 for the Innovation Grant Fund, a program established after recently receiving $126,493 in grant funding from the County of Los Angeles’ Homeless Initiative.
City Now Accepting Proposals for Innovation Grant Fund
Bridge to Home’s First Virtual ‘Soup for the Soul’ in the Books; Auction Closing Saturday
Bridge to Home will close its silent auction on Saturday, Dec. 12 after it hosted its first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul event on Dec. 5, which helped raise funds for people experiencing homelessness.
Bridge to Home’s First Virtual ‘Soup for the Soul’ in the Books; Auction Closing Saturday
%d bloggers like this: