Barger’s Office to Host Holiday Drive-Thru Food Giveaway

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger is set to host another drive-thru food giveaway in Castaic on Friday, Dec. 18, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area. There will not be any walk-ups, according to her office.

Attendees are advised to wear a face mask and note that line formation is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

“As we approach the holidays, I’m grateful for opportunities to ensure every family in our community is cared for and fed,” Barger wrote in a prepared statement. “I invite Santa Clarita Valley residents to our grocery giveaway to fill up their pantry so they have meals throughout the season.”

The county Parks and Recreation Department is also hosting a holiday giveaway with gift certificates, stockings, decor, food supplies, and family activity kits.

Locations for the “Ho, Ho, Ho Grab-N-Go” event include the Val Verde Park, located at 30300 Arlington St. in Castaic on Thursday, Dec. 17 from 1-4 p.m.; the Castaic Sports Complex, located at 31320 North Castaic Rd. and the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, located at 10700 West Escondido Canyon Rd., both on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 1-4 p.m.

Pre-registration is required online via bit.ly/3qGr4WL. The address for the event is 32132 Castaic Lake Drive.