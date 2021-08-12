header image

2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Barnyard At Hart Park To Celebrate Grand Reopening Sunday
| Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021

Farm animals and local animal life are returning with a grand reopening of the Barnyard at Hart Park.

William S. Hart Regional Park will be hosting a grand reopening celebration for the community, filled with different activities involving the animals that call the Barnyard home. Families can experience different ways to interact with the animals including presentations and animal feedings to welcome the park’s barnyard experience after their extended hiatus. Children’s activities and the Friends of Hart Park gift shop and giveaways will be available to attendees through reopening celebration.

The celebration will start at 9 a.m. Sunday Aug 15 and go until 2 p.m., though times are subject to change. For more information call Hart Park’s Office at (661) 259-1750.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Increase In LA County Skilled Nursing Facilities; SCV Cases Total 31,302
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 28 new deaths and 3,498 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,302 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Increase In LA County Skilled Nursing Facilities; SCV Cases Total 31,302
COC Announces Name Change for Its Disabled Students Programs And Services
College of the Canyons announced their Disabled Students Programs and Services will now become the Academic Accommodation Center. 
COC Announces Name Change for Its Disabled Students Programs And Services
Nature Brought To Life With Two New Santa Clarita Art Exhibits
Santa Clarita is putting nature on display with two brand new art exhibits that will be open to the public through October. 
Nature Brought To Life With Two New Santa Clarita Art Exhibits
Suspect Wounded In Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway
A suspect was reportedly wounded during a deputy-involved shooting north of Templin Highway on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials. 
Suspect Wounded In Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway
State Superintendent To Host Virtual Vaccine Townhall
State superintendent Tony Thurmond is hosting a virtual vaccine townhall as schools are opening back up during the COVID-19 pandemic, to have important conversations around a safe return to in-person learning.
State Superintendent To Host Virtual Vaccine Townhall
Santa Clarita Students Return Campus For 2021/22 School Year
Outside of the masks and a few logistical changes, it appeared to be business as usual for three Santa Clarita Valley school districts Tuesday with students and staff returning to their campuses to start the 2021-22 school year.
Santa Clarita Students Return Campus For 2021/22 School Year
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Remembering Former ‘SCV Woman of the Year,’ Longtime Philanthropist Adele Macpherson
Santa Clarita Valley community members are remembering the life and work of Adele Macpherson, a longtime local philanthropist and former “SCV Woman of the Year” honoree, who died earlier this week. Macpherson dedicated much of her life to local service and charity.
Remembering Former ‘SCV Woman of the Year,’ Longtime Philanthropist Adele Macpherson
CSUN Professor Says Climate Change Now Climate Catastrophe
Dozens of large wildfires are raging across the United States, mostly in the West, burning more than 2 million acres and sending plumes of smoke and ash as far east as New York City.
CSUN Professor Says Climate Change Now Climate Catastrophe
Four More Recruits Coming to TMU Men’s Swimming, Diving Program
TMU Men's Swimming & Diving has signed four more recruits, Head Coach and Director of Aquatics Gabe Woodward announced.
Four More Recruits Coming to TMU Men’s Swimming, Diving Program
Newhall-Area CHP Officer Dies of COVID-19
Jeremiah Hart, a Newhall-area California Highway Patrol officer, has died of COVID-19, the department announced Monday.
Newhall-Area CHP Officer Dies of COVID-19
New State Health Mandate Regarding Hospital Visitors Takes Effect Wednesday
A new health mandate that takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday across California requires visitors at hospitals to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative results of a test taken within the past 72 hours.
New State Health Mandate Regarding Hospital Visitors Takes Effect Wednesday
L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Santa Monica Beach
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Beach to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Santa Monica Beach
California Launches ‘Tell Your Story’ to Combat Teen Vaping
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health launched a new advertising campaign Monday called, “Tell Your Story,” in response to the latest high school vaping data from its 2019-20 California Student Tobacco Survey.
California Launches ‘Tell Your Story’ to Combat Teen Vaping
DMV Warns Consumers Stolen Vehicles Being Sold Fraudulently Online as Used Cars
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting Californians to be on the lookout for unscrupulous used car sellers who are luring unsuspecting consumers into buying stolen vehicles online.
DMV Warns Consumers Stolen Vehicles Being Sold Fraudulently Online as Used Cars
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed six new deaths and 2,919 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Double in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 31,090
SCV Resident Swings into Action on New Spider-Man Show for Kids
Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno is supervising director of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends." Courtesy of Disney[/caption]Comic industry veteran and Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno recently got the opportunity to help bring one of his favorite superheroes to life as supervising director of “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers.
SCV Resident Swings into Action on New Spider-Man Show for Kids
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Wipeout,’ ‘SWAT,’ 9 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 9 - Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Wipeout,’ ‘SWAT,’ 9 More Productions
