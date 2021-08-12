Barnyard At Hart Park To Celebrate Grand Reopening Sunday

Farm animals and local animal life are returning with a grand reopening of the Barnyard at Hart Park.

William S. Hart Regional Park will be hosting a grand reopening celebration for the community, filled with different activities involving the animals that call the Barnyard home. Families can experience different ways to interact with the animals including presentations and animal feedings to welcome the park’s barnyard experience after their extended hiatus. Children’s activities and the Friends of Hart Park gift shop and giveaways will be available to attendees through reopening celebration.

The celebration will start at 9 a.m. Sunday Aug 15 and go until 2 p.m., though times are subject to change. For more information call Hart Park’s Office at (661) 259-1750.

