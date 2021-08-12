Barnyard At Hart Park To Celebrate Grand Reopening Sunday

Farm animals and local animal life are returning with a grand reopening of the Barnyard at Hart Park.
William S. Hart Regional Park will be hosting a grand reopening celebration for the community, filled with different activities involving the animals that call the Barnyard home. Families can experience different ways to interact with the animals including presentations and animal feedings to welcome the park’s barnyard experience after their extended hiatus. Children’s activities and the Friends of Hart Park gift shop and giveaways will be available to attendees through reopening celebration.
The celebration will start at 9 a.m. Sunday Aug 15 and go until 2 p.m., though times are subject to change. For more information call Hart Park’s Office at (661) 259-1750.
State superintendent Tony Thurmond is hosting a virtual vaccine townhall as schools are opening back up during the COVID-19 pandemic, to have important conversations around a safe return to in-person learning.
Outside of the masks and a few logistical changes, it appeared to be business as usual for three Santa Clarita Valley school districts Tuesday with students and staff returning to their campuses to start the 2021-22 school year.
Santa Clarita Valley community members are remembering the life and work of Adele Macpherson, a longtime local philanthropist and former “SCV Woman of the Year” honoree, who died earlier this week. Macpherson dedicated much of her life to local service and charity.
A new health mandate that takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday across California requires visitors at hospitals to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative results of a test taken within the past 72 hours.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Beach to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health launched a new advertising campaign Monday called, “Tell Your Story,” in response to the latest high school vaping data from its 2019-20 California Student Tobacco Survey.
Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno is supervising director of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends." Courtesy of Disney[/caption]Comic industry veteran and Canyon Country resident Chris Moreno recently got the opportunity to help bring one of his favorite superheroes to life as supervising director of “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers.
