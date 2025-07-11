Outdoor Basketball Courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Closed Until Aug. 21

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to the construction of the new Rink Sports Pavilion, the outdoor basketball courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex will be closed effective Friday, July 11 and remain closed until Aug. 21.

Santa Clarita officials report that the closure is necessary to ensure safety in the area during the construction process.

Located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, this new amenity will be a 25,701 square-foot facility and feature a 12,000-square-foot multi-use rink, with roller skating, basketball, volleyball and pickleball overlays. There will also be a commercial kitchen, DJ and seating areas, making it a location for birthday parties, competitions and galas.

During construction, a large portion of the parking lot located in front of the outdoor basketball courts will also be closed. The sand volleyball court will be moved near the Canine Country Dog Park, located adjacent to the large field near the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.

The Rink Sports Pavilion is expected to open in 2026.

Like this: Like Loading...