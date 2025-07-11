header image

2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Moores sub shop
Outdoor Basketball Courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Closed Until Aug. 21
| Friday, Jul 11, 2025
outdoor basketball courts

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to the construction of the new Rink Sports Pavilion, the outdoor basketball courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex will be closed effective Friday, July 11 and remain closed until Aug. 21.

Santa Clarita officials report that the closure is necessary to ensure safety in the area during the construction process.

Located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, this new amenity will be a 25,701 square-foot facility and feature a 12,000-square-foot multi-use rink, with roller skating, basketball, volleyball and pickleball overlays. There will also be a commercial kitchen, DJ and seating areas, making it a location for birthday parties, competitions and galas.

During construction, a large portion of the parking lot located in front of the outdoor basketball courts will also be closed. The sand volleyball court will be moved near the Canine Country Dog Park, located adjacent to the large field near the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.

The Rink Sports Pavilion is expected to open in 2026.
Enjoy Transportation Options for Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks

Enjoy Transportation Options for Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, at Central Park every Saturday evening from July 12 through Aug. 30, is back for its 35th year.
FULL STORY...

July 19: Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event

July 19: Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita and LA Police Gear, will host a free ‘ETCH & CATCH' Catalytic Converter Etching Event 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 19.
FULL STORY...

July 23: Teen Game Day, Giant Games at Newhall Library

July 23: Teen Game Day, Giant Games at Newhall Library
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen Game Day: Giant Games event, Wednesday, July 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet

July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Family Customs will host a Hot Wheels & Die Cast Swap Meet, 8 a.m.- noon, Saturday, July 19.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 15: Regular Board Meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 15.
July 15: Regular Board Meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
CalArts Website Wins 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award From CASE
For its innovative new website, California Institute of the Arts has earned a 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.
CalArts Website Wins 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award From CASE
Junior Cotillion Santa Clarita Chapter Now Enrolling Students in SCV
The National League of Junior Cotillions has announced the appointment of Brooke Wanberg as the new NLJC Director for the Santa Clarita Chapter.
Junior Cotillion Santa Clarita Chapter Now Enrolling Students in SCV
July 26: Rancho Camulos Hosts History Event, ‘The El Camino Real Bells’
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a special history event on Saturday, July 26, featuring the story of Mrs. A.S.C. Forbes and the creation of the El Camino Real Bells.
July 26: Rancho Camulos Hosts History Event, ‘The El Camino Real Bells’
Enjoy Transportation Options for Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, at Central Park every Saturday evening from July 12 through Aug. 30, is back for its 35th year.
Enjoy Transportation Options for Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks
Legacy | Andre and Renaud Veluzat: Rebuilding Historic Melody Ranch Studio
Leon Worden of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society sits down with Andre and Renaud Veluzat, owners of the historic Melody Ranch Studio. This interview was first broadcast on SCVTV in 2014.
Legacy | Andre and Renaud Veluzat: Rebuilding Historic Melody Ranch Studio
July 19: Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita and LA Police Gear, will host a free ‘ETCH & CATCH' Catalytic Converter Etching Event 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 19.
July 19: Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
Overnight Closures on I-405 for Pavement Rehabilitation Project
The California Department of Transportation has announced overnight closures along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for k-rail installation.
Overnight Closures on I-405 for Pavement Rehabilitation Project
SCV School Districts Seek Children with Special Needs
Do you know a child with special needs? The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member school districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children attending private schools.
SCV School Districts Seek Children with Special Needs
July 23: Teen Game Day, Giant Games at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen Game Day: Giant Games event, Wednesday, July 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
July 23: Teen Game Day, Giant Games at Newhall Library
Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 35 Years of Music Under the Stars with Concerts in the Park
There are summer traditions and then there are Santa Clarita summer legends. For 35 years now, families, friends, neighbors and music lovers alike have gathered under the open skies of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 to experience something truly special: Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union.
Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 35 Years of Music Under the Stars with Concerts in the Park
July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet
Family Customs will host a Hot Wheels & Die Cast Swap Meet, 8 a.m.- noon, Saturday, July 19.
July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet
Aug. 7: Triumph Foundation 2025 Gala at the Peterson Automotive Museum
The Triumph Foundation 2025 Gala will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at the iconic Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
Aug. 7: Triumph Foundation 2025 Gala at the Peterson Automotive Museum
July 18: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Marina Park
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, July 18, 9 a.m.-noon at Marina Park.
July 18: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Marina Park
Aug. 15: Carousel Ranch ‘Cowgirl’s & Crystals’
Carousel Ranch will host "Cowgirls & Crystals," 6-11 p.m., Friday, Aug 15 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
Aug. 15: Carousel Ranch ‘Cowgirl’s & Crystals’
Applications Now Being Accepted for Open Seat on City Planning Commission
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Open Seat on City Planning Commission
July 12: Wild Fork’s One Year Anniversary Party
Wild Fork Meat and Seafood Market is hosting it's one year anniversary party, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 12.
July 12: Wild Fork’s One Year Anniversary Party
Hart District Students Excel at FBLA National Conference
Students from Saugus High School and West Ranch High School represented the Hart District at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in Anaheim from June 29 to July 2.
Hart District Students Excel at FBLA National Conference
City to Pursue Legal Action Against Illegal Sidewalk Vendor
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita has announced its intent to file a lawsuit seeking an injunction against an illegal sidewalk vending operation that has repeatedly violated local permitting and public health regulations.
City to Pursue Legal Action Against Illegal Sidewalk Vendor
TMU Women’s Volleyball 2025 Schedule Released
The Master's University women's volleyball team, the defending GSAC champion, which finished the season ranked No. 25 in the NAIA last year, has released its fall 2025 schedule.
TMU Women’s Volleyball 2025 Schedule Released
Mustang Women’s Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule
The Master's University 2025 women's soccer schedule has been released, and it features a season opener against a familiar foe, and a pair of new conference opponents.
Mustang Women’s Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help Finding Attempted Robbery Suspect
Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who is wanted for an attempted armed robbery at the Smoke Depot located at 26930 The Old Road in Valencia.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help Finding Attempted Robbery Suspect
