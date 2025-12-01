Are you looking for new and interesting opportunities? Are you looking to get out more and mingle with people? Do you like high-quality entertainment? Then why not be a volunteer usher at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center?

The non-profit Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons is seeking ongoing volunteers to serve as ushers at the facility during events.

Age: 18 years and up

Date/Time: This opportunity is ongoing to June 30, 2026. Shift times will vary and are dependent on the event at the facility.

Tasks:

Welcome guests

Distribute programs

Assist with seating

Provide directions

Support ADA accessibility

Required/Desired Qualifications or Skills:

Friendly and professional

Able to stand for extended amounts of time

Basic ticket-reading

Great communication

Sign up Here.

Note: This is a non-profit opportunity. Staff from the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center will contact you with details after you sign up.

Like this: Like Loading...