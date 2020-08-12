Be Counted in U.S. Census by New September 30 Deadline

The new 2020 Census deadline is approaching on September 30, and Los Angeles County officials remind residents that it’s important that EVERYONE is counted, including all children who live with you.

The data collected will make sure that L.A. County receives funding for individuals and families who rely on important services, such as health care, schools, childcare and meal programs like CalFRESH.

An accurate count is essential because the census influences billions of dollars in federal funding that helps patients access health care services, as well as funding for substance use disorder treatment and prevention, schools, support for people who lose their jobs and services for seniors.

The COVID-19 crisis as an example of how important federal funding is to maintaining a strong local health care system.

“It takes only ten minutes to fill out the census, and you can do it right from home on your computer or phone,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed.

“We all lose if our residents don’t take part. Not completing the census is like throwing away money that we desperately need to protect the health and well-being of our communities and families,” Ferrer said.

Participate in the 2020 Census here: https://my2020census.gov/.