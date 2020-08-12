[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
Be Counted in U.S. Census by New September 30 Deadline
| Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
L.A. County Census 2020

The new 2020 Census deadline is approaching on September 30, and Los Angeles County officials remind residents that it’s important that EVERYONE is counted, including all children who live with you.

The data collected will make sure that L.A. County receives funding for individuals and families who rely on important services, such as health care, schools, childcare and meal programs like CalFRESH.

An accurate count is essential because the census influences billions of dollars in federal funding that helps patients access health care services, as well as funding for substance use disorder treatment and prevention, schools, support for people who lose their jobs and services for seniors.

The COVID-19 crisis as an example of how important federal funding is to maintaining a strong local health care system.

“It takes only ten minutes to fill out the census, and you can do it right from home on your computer or phone,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed.

“We all lose if our residents don’t take part. Not completing the census is like throwing away money that we desperately need to protect the health and well-being of our communities and families,” Ferrer said.

Participate in the 2020 Census here: https://my2020census.gov/.
SCV Incident Prompts Review of LASD Rifle Deployment Policy
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
SCV Incident Prompts Review of LASD Rifle Deployment Policy
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will review its policy and training for the use of assault rifles, following the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station's response to an assault report and felony stop Friday in Canyon Country, where three teenagers were detained at gunpoint, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
Google Adding California Quake Early Warnings to Android Phones
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Google Adding California Quake Early Warnings to Android Phones
Without downloading an app, millions of Californians and even tourists will automatically receive earthquake early warnings to their Android cellphones under a deal announced Tuesday by Google and the state.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The Music Center Launches ‘For the Love of L.A.’
The Music Center on Tuesday launched a new digital series called "For the Love of L.A.," designed to celebrate the creativity of Los Angeles and support L.A.-based artists representing the disciplines of music, dance, visual culture and more.
The Music Center Launches ‘For the Love of L.A.’
L.A. County Presiding Judge Again Extends Court Trial Dates
Los Angeles County Superior Court Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile executed a General Order Monday to extend court trial dates in Civil, Family, Probate, Juvenile and Criminal Divisions of the Court.
L.A. County Presiding Judge Again Extends Court Trial Dates
Voting in L.A. County this November? Know Your Options
If you're voting in Los Angeles County this November, you'll soon have more options on how to cast your ballot.
Voting in L.A. County this November? Know Your Options
SCV Incident Prompts Review of LASD Rifle Deployment Policy
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will review its policy and training for the use of assault rifles, following the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station's response to an assault report and felony stop Friday in Canyon Country, where three teenagers were detained at gunpoint, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
SCV Incident Prompts Review of LASD Rifle Deployment Policy
Google Adding California Quake Early Warnings to Android Phones
Without downloading an app, millions of Californians and even tourists will automatically receive earthquake early warnings to their Android cellphones under a deal announced Tuesday by Google and the state.
Google Adding California Quake Early Warnings to Android Phones
Today in SCV History (Aug. 12)
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
L.A. County Reaches Grim Milestone: More than 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths
Los Angeles County reaches a somber milestone as deaths from COVID-19 surpass 5,000, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday.
L.A. County Reaches Grim Milestone: More than 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths
SCV Teachers, Students Return to Virtual Classrooms
In a back-to-school day unlike any other before it, the first group of Santa Clarita Valley K-12 students and teachers returned to the classroom via a distance learning format Tuesday.
SCV Teachers, Students Return to Virtual Classrooms
Pac-12 Conference Postpones All Sports Through 2020
SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year.
Pac-12 Conference Postpones All Sports Through 2020
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Incident Involving SCV Deputies
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has released a statement regarding a recent incident involving deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station - an incident, which was recorded by bystanders, and has since gone viral.
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Incident Involving SCV Deputies
Biden Taps California Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate
(CN) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate Tuesday, upholding a debate promise to pick a woman to round out his ticket.
Biden Taps California Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate
L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant
The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the award of $38 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance grants to 14 Revolving Loan Funds (RLF) grantees, including the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rushed to a Canyon Country shopping center parking lot Tuesday after receiving a call from a man who said he had shot someone in a vehicle.
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Oct. 3: Circle of Hope Semi-Virtual Tea Fundraiser
Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program.
Oct. 3: Circle of Hope Semi-Virtual Tea Fundraiser
L.A. County CEO Announces New Retirement Date
Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer Sachi A. Hamai, who agreed to temporarily postpone her retirement to help lead the County through the initial phase of the COVID-19 emergency, announced that she will retire at the end of August 2020.
L.A. County CEO Announces New Retirement Date
Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online
Children’s Bureau is now offering an online foster-adoption orientation for individuals and/or couples who are interested helping children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Dr. Omar Torres is New CIO at College of the Canyons
Dr. Omar Torres has been named the new Chief Instructional Officer at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California.
Dr. Omar Torres is New CIO at College of the Canyons
Newsom: Trump Unemployment Plan Will Cost California $700 Million a Week
Along with added stress for struggling businesses and a failing unemployment agency, California Governor Gavin Newsom estimated Monday it would cost the state $700 million per week to implement the president’s proposed unemployment plan.
Newsom: Trump Unemployment Plan Will Cost California $700 Million a Week
Smyth Calls for Removal of SCV Deputy Pending Investigation
Two young Black men were detained at gunpoint by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies Friday in an incident that was witnessed and videotaped by numerous residents.
Smyth Calls for Removal of SCV Deputy Pending Investigation
SoCalGas Parent Sempra Energy Posts Increased Earnings in Q2 2020
Sempra Energy reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.239 billion, or $7.61 per diluted share, compared to second-quarter 2019 earnings of $354 million, or $1.26 per diluted share.
SoCalGas Parent Sempra Energy Posts Increased Earnings in Q2 2020
Petco Matches Donations, L.A. County Animal Care Foundation Raises $50K
The Petco Foundation put forward a match wherein they would grant $25,000 to DACC for COVID-19 relief if another $25,000 was raised to match the award.
Petco Matches Donations, L.A. County Animal Care Foundation Raises $50K
