Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory through Thursday at 7 a.m.

Although all Los Angeles County beaches are closed, Davis cautions residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.

The advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall.

Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.

Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.