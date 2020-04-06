[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
51°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 6
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
| Monday, Apr 6, 2020
beach advisory

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory through Thursday at 7 a.m.

Although all Los Angeles County beaches are closed, Davis cautions residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.

The advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall.

Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.

Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open ‘Los Angeles Surge Hospital’

State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open ‘Los Angeles Surge Hospital’
Monday, Apr 6, 2020
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the establishment of the Los Angeles Surge Hospital, a temporary facility in L.A. that will expand access to additional beds and expand ICU capacity for patients who contract COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

Hart Park to be Closed on Easter Sunday

Hart Park to be Closed on Easter Sunday
Monday, Apr 6, 2020
William S. Hart Park in Newhall will be closed on Sunday, April 12, according to Los Angeles County park officials
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week

L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week
Monday, Apr 6, 2020
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 6,360 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 147 deaths. A minimum of 1 death and 132 cases — and as many as 144 cases — have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday

Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Monday, Apr 6, 2020
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory through Thursday at 7 a.m.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Fire Dept. Launches Telemedicine Program

L.A. County Fire Dept. Launches Telemedicine Program
Monday, Apr 6, 2020
In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has launched a new telemedicine program.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open ‘Los Angeles Surge Hospital’
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the establishment of the Los Angeles Surge Hospital, a temporary facility in L.A. that will expand access to additional beds and expand ICU capacity for patients who contract COVID-19.
State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open ‘Los Angeles Surge Hospital’
Hart Park to be Closed on Easter Sunday
William S. Hart Park in Newhall will be closed on Sunday, April 12, according to Los Angeles County park officials
Hart Park to be Closed on Easter Sunday
L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 6,360 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 147 deaths. A minimum of 1 death and 132 cases — and as many as 144 cases — have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week
Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory through Thursday at 7 a.m.
Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
A Scary Nursing Home | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
After seeing all my patients, I talked to the administrator at one of the homes who said the facility had no extra masks, gowns or shoe coverings.
A Scary Nursing Home | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
California to Loan 500 Ventilators to National Stockpile
Recognizing that states like New York are experiencing immediate supply shortages as a result of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California would help meet this moment by loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory.
California to Loan 500 Ventilators to National Stockpile
Newsom Launches Website for Medical Supplies, Boosts Testing
Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced the launch of a new website, covid19supplies.ca.gov, to get critical medical supplies to the front lines of California’s fight against COVID-19.
Newsom Launches Website for Medical Supplies, Boosts Testing
Newsom Cites Progress in Expanding Hospital Capacity
At the former Sleep Train Arena on Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is making progress in expanding hospital capacity by securing additional beds to treat COVID-19 patients and relieve pressure on the health care delivery system.
Newsom Cites Progress in Expanding Hospital Capacity
Army Monitors Recruits’ Health During Basic Training
The Army will temporarily halt the movement of soldiers to basic combat training because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commander of Army Training and Doctrine Command said Monday.
Army Monitors Recruits’ Health During Basic Training
L.A. County Fire Dept. Launches Telemedicine Program
In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has launched a new telemedicine program.
L.A. County Fire Dept. Launches Telemedicine Program
April 14: Supes to Consider More Aid for Small Businesses
To help small businesses throughout Los Angeles County weather the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the county, in concert with private sector partners and foundations, is planning to launch a small business assistance program.
April 14: Supes to Consider More Aid for Small Businesses
U.S. Military Personnel Ordered to Wear Cloth Face Coverings
Department of Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper issued guidance to the workforce on Sunday to use cloth face coverings.
U.S. Military Personnel Ordered to Wear Cloth Face Coverings
FDA Requests Recall of All Zantac Products
The U.S. FDA is requesting manufacturers to withdraw all prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine drugs, commonly known by the brand Zantac, from the market immediately.
FDA Requests Recall of All Zantac Products
Feds Sued for Nixing Independent Contractors From COVID Aid Package
A Colorado law firm sued the U.S. Small Business Administration in federal court Friday for a last-minute rule cutting off aid provided in the coronavirus stimulus package for independent contractors.
Feds Sued for Nixing Independent Contractors From COVID Aid Package
Today in SCV History (April 6)
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
Virtual College Tours for Hart Dist. Students This Week
With spring break college trips derailed, the WiSH Education Foundation and CollegeClick have joined forces to provide students with an alternative: virtual, free access to college and university representatives, financial planners, student panels, college counselors and more.
Virtual College Tours for Hart Dist. Students This Week
L.A. County Sunday: 5940 Cases, At Least 126 in SCV; 1st for Agua Dulce
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 5,940 cases across all areas of LA County, including 132 deaths, of which a minimum of 126 cases and at least one death have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: 5940 Cases, At Least 126 in SCV; 1st for Agua Dulce
Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Coming to Santa Clarita
New sites are planned to open this week in Santa Clarita as well as East Los Angeles and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.
Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Coming to Santa Clarita
L.A. County Healthcare Workers Prepare for Onslaught
These doctors and nurses from the Perioperative COVID Task Force at LAC+USC Medical Center ran a simulation drill to test infection control, equipment, communication, workflow and patient care transport — all in real time, to care for a “patient” in need of surgery.
L.A. County Healthcare Workers Prepare for Onslaught
USDA Confirms: Tiger in New York Zoo Contracts COVID-19
The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in one tiger at a zoo at the Bronx Zoo in New York.
USDA Confirms: Tiger in New York Zoo Contracts COVID-19
Comforting a Loved One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Hospitals must protect patients from spreading this virus to the medical staff and the public. One contaminating source could be from visiting family members.
Comforting a Loved One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
BLM Lands, Trails Open but Campgrounds Closed
The Bureau of Land Management has temporarily closed all developed campgrounds and developed recreation sites in California, to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
BLM Lands, Trails Open but Campgrounds Closed
Order Relaxes Regs So More Essential Workers Can Get Childcare
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that will facilitate child care for children of essential critical infrastructure workers by allowing the California Department of Education and California Department of Social Services the flexibility to waive certain programmatic and administrative requirements.
Order Relaxes Regs So More Essential Workers Can Get Childcare
VA Extends Financial, Benefits, Claims Relief for Veterans
The Department of Veterans Affairs has implemented a number of actions to provide veterans with financial, benefits and claims help amid the VA response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VA Extends Financial, Benefits, Claims Relief for Veterans
%d bloggers like this: