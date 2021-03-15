Beach Advisory: Stay Out of the Water Till Thursday

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach advisory for the county.

Davis cautions residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.

Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

This advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday, March 18 at 10 a.m. and may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on L.A. County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.

Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...