Beach Advisory: Stay Out of the Water Till Thursday

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach advisory for the county.
Davis cautions residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.
This advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday, March 18 at 10 a.m. and may be extended depending on further rainfall.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on L.A. County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.
This St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Santa Clarita Valley resident Stephen De Vita, MD, has been named Area Medical Director and Chief of Staff for the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Area, which includes the SCV and the East San Fernando Valley.
The California Department of Education has selected Castaic High School and 11 other schools throughout the state to receive mini-grants, totaling more than $240,000, to help address equity and opportunity gaps, announced State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has announced that the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program will accept applications through April 16 or until $20 million in funding requests is received, whichever occurs first.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 101 new deaths and 947 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,763 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, the L.A. County Health Officer Order has been updated to closely align with the State’s re-opening framework as L.A. County moves into the red tier effective Monday, March 15.
SCV Water has released the draft Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance for public review and comment as part of its efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies. The 30-day public comment period will be March 12 to April 12.
Food fills our stomachs and our emotions. It satisfies our cravings, warms our souls and makes us feel safe. Food is the subject of the city’s mouth-watering new art exhibit titled “Creative Comforts” which will be available for viewing from March 15 through May 14.
Los Angeles County has met the metric to move into the red tier, prompting additional reopenings that include movie theaters and indoor dining at restaurants, and the path being cleared for the return to campus for seventh- to 12th-grade students, all of which goes into effect Monday.
The city of Santa Clarita announced the resumption of youth sports competitions, with registration starting Monday, March 15, for Outdoor Youth Volleyball, T-Ball and Coach-Pitch Baseball Leagues beginning in April.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is planning to reopen its Veteran Center on April 1 to continue in its effort of helping veterans and their families. In addition, the SCVSC will resume its monthly general meetings via Zoom starting March 19.
On the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Thursday confirmed 101 new deaths and 1,378 new cases of COVID-19 countywide.
As Los Angeles County inches closer to a loosening of restrictions as COVID-19 figures continue their decline, a state appeals court ruled last week that county Department of Public Health officials could reinstate outdoor dining restrictions on restaurants if cases spike again.
Covering everything from state franchise taxes to theme parks to electrical grid improvements, the Santa Clarita City Council voted on Tuesday to formally show its support for five pieces of pending legislation on the state and federal levels.
