Beach Alert: Stay Out of the Water Until Thursday

Los Angeles County Health Department officials issued a beach alert on Monday effective through 7:30 a.m. Thursday, December 26, as water runoff from the recent and expected rainstorms carry potentially hazardous debris into the ocean.

County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, cautions residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in Pacific Ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.

Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

Discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers only comprise a small portion of the beach; therefore, anybody who wants to go to other areas at the beach can still enjoy their beach outing.

Areas of the beach apart from discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers are exempted from this advisory.

Davis may extend Monday’s beach alert depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.