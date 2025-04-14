Beach Falls in GSAC Championship Match

|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 14 to Saturday, April 19.
The Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival will be held, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, April 16.
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 13- 19. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.
College of the Canyons swam at the annual Pasadena City College Invitational April 3-5, with the Cougars' three-man team placing seventh in the field of 10 schools. Canyons freshman Sebastian Villalobos made a splash by breaking his own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke event.
The Master's University track and field team had a record-breaking day at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday, April 12. Multiple school records fell including the men's 400m hurdles and the shot put.
After knocking off No. 5 Arizona Christian 5-0 Friday morning, The Master's University beach volleyball team got the rematch it wanted against Ottawa University Arizona in the team's first-ever GSAC Championship match.
2014
- "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story
]
1935
- Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story
]
1738
- Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story
]
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 15, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hear a request from BluMax Santa Clarita, LLC on amendments to the MetroWalk Specific Plan to expand the housing types allowed and to delay or eliminate the requirement for affordable senior housing.
Be a part of key governance reform changes coming to Los Angeles County. An independent study is underway to identify strengths and challenges of the county’s current governance model.
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to Eggstravaganza, a free, community event at Central Park on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has announced the largest gift in its 64-year history, a transformative $16 million donation from the estate of Julian and Gladys Saunders.
The dark, ashy sediment appearing on Los Angeles-area beaches does not appear to contain chemicals related to wildfires at levels that are dangerous to human health.
A Mother's Day Eve Evening of Enchantment and Magic wine pairing dinner at Le Chene French Cuisine will be held Saturday, May 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), has announced a package of bills focused on affordability, tax relief, consumer protections and lowering costs.
1987
- Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park [story
]
Six Flags Magic Mountain Hurricane Harbor is hiring lifeguards for the 2025 season and will host a hiring event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 12.
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Cinco de Mayo Networking Celebration, Thursday, May 1 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Las Originales Bar and Grill.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Sanaya Beauty, Wednesday, April 30 at 4 p.m.
The unmistakable sights, sounds and flavors of the Old West are making their way back to William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321 and you do not have to wait long.
Visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch, 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 14 for a paws-itively delightful new program, "Paws to Connect: Adults and Animals."
Special Needs Athletes and Peers Sports will host its Food and Wine Tasting with Salt Creek Grille Fundraiser and Blues Music event, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8.
