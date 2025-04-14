Beach Falls in GSAC Championship Match

After knocking off No. 5 Arizona Christian 5-0 Friday morning, The Master’s University beach volleyball team got the rematch it wanted against Ottawa University Arizona in the team’s first-ever GSAC Championship match.

But once again the Spirit proved too strong.

The Sandy ‘Stangs lost to the No. 1-ranked OUAZ for the fourth time this season, this time 3-2 to claim the runner-up trophy in Huntington Beach.

TMU got wins from Zoe Yates / Faith Wada (21-19, 21-14) and Grace Colburn / Violet Avila (21-17, 21-17). The other three pairs all lost in two sets.

With the conference championship, OUAZ automatically qualifies for the NAIA National Championship tournament April 24-26 in Greeneville, Tenn. The Master’s will have to wait to learn if they will get one of the three at-large berths. That announcement will be made by the NAIA on Monday, April 14.

