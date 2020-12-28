Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.
The advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday, December 31 at 7 a.m. and may be extended depending on further rainfall.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline, 1-800-525-5662.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 73 new deaths and 13,661 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three more fatalities, bringing the Valencia hospital's total to 70.
California will likely extend stay-at-home orders for some of the hardest-hit regions on Tuesday due to a COVID surge that has pushed hospitals to a breaking point and because many people ignored warnings against travel during the winter holidays.
As the pandemic continues to affect the lives of foster children across Los Angeles County, Stevenson Ranch resident Riley Blaugrund chose to inspire hope and creativity in these kids while completing her Gold Award project.
The WiSH Education Foundation received a donation of $100,000 this week from the Steve Y. Kim Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps fund much-needed programs for the underserved and disadvantaged, for students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Nearly one year since the novel coronavirus first emerged in China, the World Health Organization on Monday said COVID-19 will likely become endemic and remain with humans for years to come, just like influenza.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 142 new deaths and 29,464 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. Due to a service interruption caused by an outage on Friday, these numbers reflect both Friday and Saturday's statistics.
Rekindling a Christmas Eve excitement that might have been previously lost decades ago, the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center freely distributed more than 1,200 meals to a procession of smiling faces on Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 148 new deaths, including 5 additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 13,678 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 15,069 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Thursday five new deaths related to COVID-19, its highest, one-day tally since the onset of the pandemic after Los Angeles County reported the highest death toll countywide on Wednesday.
Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, L.A. County Library is excited to announce a new service, Park & Connect: free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries, including the libraries at Stevenson Ranch and Castaic.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, received recognitions for service, swore in recently elected board members, named its new officers, and set its 2021 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
