Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH has called a beach water use advisory, in effect through Tuesday morning at 7:30.

Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.

People who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

This beach water use advisory will be in effect until at least Tuesday morning.

The advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on L.A. County’s beach closure hotline, 1-800-525-5662.

Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.