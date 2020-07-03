beaches

Beaches in L.A., Ventura Counties to Close for Holiday Weekend

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 3, 2020

By Press Release

At the direction of the Department of Public Health, all Los Angeles County beaches will be closed this weekend, resulting in the closure of all lifeguard towers.

The Public Health Officer’s order closes all beaches, bike paths and beach access points in L.A. County from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3, through 5 a.m. Monday, July 6.

A new SSW/S swell will begin to show late Friday, building through the weekend with top exposures seeing surf in the 3- to 4-foot range. This swell will increase the risk and strength of rip currents along our coastline.

Because of the hazardous ocean conditions and closure of lifeguard towers, Public Health officials urge residents to exercise good judgment: Stay out of the water and off the sand.

We hope you and your family have a safe Fourth of July, and we look forward to seeing you back at the beach on Monday.

State Beaches Closed in L.A., Ventura Counties
Along with county beaches, state beaches the county will be closed, including Leo Carrillo State Park, Malibu Lagoon State Beach, Malibu Pier, Point Dume, and Robert H. Meyer Memorial, according to California State Parks officials.

In Ventura County, county beaches also will be closed for the July 4th holiday weekend, as will Emma Wood, Mandalay, McGrath, Point Mugu and San Buenaventura state beaches.

A Santa Clarita dog surveys creatively arranged debris on Ventura Beach after a previous rainstorm. Photo: Stephen K. Peeples.

