Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water, Away From Wildfire Debris During Storms

As another atmospheric river bears down on Los Angeles County, the Departments of Public Health and Beaches and Harbors are reminding potential beachgoers to avoid ocean water and wildfire debris.

During and for 72 hours after rainfall, visitors to the beaches should avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers, according to Public Health. This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach.

Stormwater runoff may be contaminated with bacteria and chemicals—as well as debris, trash and other hazards—as it journeys from city streets and mountain areas to the ocean. People who enter the water may become ill.

Beachgoers should also stay away from wildfire debris, including tangles of branches, twisted metals, chunks of building materials and dark, ashy material on the sand, as it can hide shards of glass, rusty nails and other sharp objects that can cause wounds.

Large debris can be reported to the nearest lifeguard, as well as by calling DBH at 424-526-7777 or emailing info@bh.lacounty.gov.

Test Results Indicate Dark Sediment Is Not Hazardous Waste

On Monday, results from L.A. County Public Works’ sediment samples taken after the January rain were posted on Public Health’s Post-Fire Assessment Plan webpage. The tests were conducted in early February to determine whether the dark sediment contained chemicals at levels that would classify it as hazardous waste.

The sediment was tested for asbestos, heavy metals, dioxins, pesticides, petroleum hydrocarbons and other potential contaminants, and most substances were not detected, with only minor traces of others found in limited instances. The tests found metals likely representative of background levels and no asbestos.

None of the detected levels exceeded safety thresholds for disposal. Results from samples taken at the end of February by the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board are expected soon.

There are no plans at this time to remove the dark, charred sediment. Attempting to scrape it from rocks and sand could destroy marine habitats, erode the shoreline, and cause long-term environmental damage. Instead, natural tides and weather will gradually break down and wash away the sediment, allowing the ecosystem to recover naturally.

Stay Informed

Beachgoers should check with the nearest open lifeguard tower for the latest information on beach conditions. Other places to stay up to date include:

-Public Health Ocean Water Quality Hotline: 800-525-5662

-Public Health Ocean Water Advisories: publichealth.lacounty.gov/ beach

-Wildfire-Related Beach Impacts: beaches.lacounty.gov/wildfires

-Social media accounts: DBH (@lacdbh), Public Health (@lapublichealth), Public Works (@lacopublicworks), L.A. County Lifeguards (@lacolifeguards)

Unsafe beach conditions should be reported to the nearest lifeguard.

