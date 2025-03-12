header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 12
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water, Away From Wildfire Debris During Storms
| Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
Water drop


As another atmospheric river bears down on Los Angeles County, the Departments of Public Health and Beaches and Harbors are reminding potential beachgoers to avoid ocean water and wildfire debris.

During and for 72 hours after rainfall, visitors to the beaches should avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers, according to Public Health. This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach.

Stormwater runoff may be contaminated with bacteria and chemicals—as well as debris, trash and other hazards—as it journeys from city streets and mountain areas to the ocean. People who enter the water may become ill.

Beachgoers should also stay away from wildfire debris, including tangles of branches, twisted metals, chunks of building materials and dark, ashy material on the sand, as it can hide shards of glass, rusty nails and other sharp objects that can cause wounds.

Large debris can be reported to the nearest lifeguard, as well as by calling DBH at 424-526-7777 or emailing info@bh.lacounty.gov.

Test Results Indicate Dark Sediment Is Not Hazardous Waste

On Monday, results from L.A. County Public Works’ sediment samples taken after the January rain were posted on Public Health’s Post-Fire Assessment Plan webpage. The tests were conducted in early February to determine whether the dark sediment contained chemicals at levels that would classify it as hazardous waste.

The sediment was tested for asbestos, heavy metals, dioxins, pesticides, petroleum hydrocarbons and other potential contaminants, and most substances were not detected, with only minor traces of others found in limited instances. The tests found metals likely representative of background levels and no asbestos.

None of the detected levels exceeded safety thresholds for disposal. Results from samples taken at the end of February by the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board are expected soon.

There are no plans at this time to remove the dark, charred sediment. Attempting to scrape it from rocks and sand could destroy marine habitats, erode the shoreline, and cause long-term environmental damage. Instead, natural tides and weather will gradually break down and wash away the sediment, allowing the ecosystem to recover naturally.

Stay Informed

Beachgoers should check with the nearest open lifeguard tower for the latest information on beach conditions. Other places to stay up to date include:

-Public Health Ocean Water Quality Hotline: 800-525-5662

-Public Health Ocean Water Advisories: publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach

-Wildfire-Related Beach Impacts: beaches.lacounty.gov/wildfires

-Social media accounts: DBH (@lacdbh), Public Health (@lapublichealth), Public Works (@lacopublicworks), L.A. County Lifeguards (@lacolifeguards)

Unsafe beach conditions should be reported to the nearest lifeguard.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water, Away From Wildfire Debris During Storms

Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water, Away From Wildfire Debris During Storms
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
As another atmospheric river bears down on Los Angeles County, the Departments of Public Health and Beaches and Harbors are reminding potential beachgoers to avoid ocean water and wildfire debris.
FULL STORY...

Spring Baseball and Softball Registration Now Open For L.A. County Parks

Spring Baseball and Softball Registration Now Open For L.A. County Parks
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Spring 2025 co-ed baseball and girls’ softball leagues.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County

Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of the first case of measles diagnosed in 2025 in a Los Angeles County resident that recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport.
FULL STORY...

Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California

Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13.
FULL STORY...

Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns

Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is advocating for an update from the University of Southern California Cancer Surveillance Program to address ongoing community cancer concerns related to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sen. Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
The Senate Committee on Revenue and Taxation unanimously passed Sen. Suzette Valladares’ (R-Santa Clarita) Senate Bill 23 – the “Home for Heroes Act” – from committee on a 5-0, bipartisan vote of approval.
Sen. Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
March 18: SCV Water Special and Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, March 18 starting at 5 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
March 18: SCV Water Special and Regular Board Meeting
Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water, Away From Wildfire Debris During Storms
As another atmospheric river bears down on Los Angeles County, the Departments of Public Health and Beaches and Harbors are reminding potential beachgoers to avoid ocean water and wildfire debris.
Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water, Away From Wildfire Debris During Storms
Spring Baseball and Softball Registration Now Open For L.A. County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Spring 2025 co-ed baseball and girls’ softball leagues.
Spring Baseball and Softball Registration Now Open For L.A. County Parks
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of the first case of measles diagnosed in 2025 in a Los Angeles County resident that recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
March 14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN
The hilarious and heartfelt production, "A Couple of Blaguards", is coming to The MAIN from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 23, just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.
March 14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
TMU Swim Takes Championships at Nationals
The Master's University's Katherine Dyer finished second in the 100-free and Dylan Crane grabbed seventh on the final night of the 2025 NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships in Elkhart, Ind., March 5-8.
TMU Swim Takes Championships at Nationals
Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks
Our community is rich with history, blending the spirit of the Old West with the history of our great natio, especially in our parks. When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, we only had eight parks. Today, we are home to more than three dozen, and this year, we are excited to welcome not just two new parks.
Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks
March 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meets on Arts Education Plan
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 13, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
March 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meets on Arts Education Plan
Mustangs Volleyball Takes Three-Set Win over #10 BenU
The Master's University men's volleyball team picked up its second consecutive conference win on the road with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 win over Benedictine Mesa Saturday afternoon, March 8 in Mesa, Ariz.
Mustangs Volleyball Takes Three-Set Win over #10 BenU
Canyons Back in Top Spot with Fourth Conference Win
College of the Canyons men's golf returned to the winner's circle at the Western State Conference event at Rio Bravo Country Club on Monday, March 10, with the Cougars taking a four-stroke victory ahead of runner-up Ventura College.
Canyons Back in Top Spot with Fourth Conference Win
Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13.
Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California
Myrna Condie, 2012 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, Dies at 78
Myrna Condie, 78, the 2012 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died on Tuesday, March 4 in American Fork Hospital, in American Fork, Utah, of heart failure.
Myrna Condie, 2012 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, Dies at 78
Villalobos Breaks Three COC Swim Records
The College of the Canyons men's swim team went north to compete at the 46th Annual Cuesta College Invitational on Friday and Saturday, March 7-8, with freshman Sebastian Villalobos breaking three COC program records.
Villalobos Breaks Three COC Swim Records
Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is advocating for an update from the University of Southern California Cancer Surveillance Program to address ongoing community cancer concerns related to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, March 12, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
March 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
March 24: Valencia High School to Host Hart Games
The Hart Games will be held 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Monday, March 24, at Valencia High School, Valencia High School Stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
March 24: Valencia High School to Host Hart Games
March 10-15: Nine Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 10 to Saturday, March 15.
March 10-15: Nine Productions Filming in SCV
Cougars Runner-up at Santa Maria Country Club
College of the Canyons men's golf placed second at the Western State Conference tournament played at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 3.
Cougars Runner-up at Santa Maria Country Club
Cougar Track Teams Both Take Second at WSC South
College of the Canyons hosted the Western State Conference South meet at Cougar Stadium on Feb. 28, with the Cougars men's and women's teams both securing second place finishes.
Cougar Track Teams Both Take Second at WSC South
Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Health Access for Cancer Patients
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced the introduction of Senate Bill 508, which would expand access to life-saving cancer care by allowing cancer patients in California to consult with out-of-state physicians through telehealth platforms.
Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Health Access for Cancer Patients
March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House
Valley Trails Summer Camp, a premier summer camp in Santa Clarita, invites families to a special Open House on Sunday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House
SCVNews.com