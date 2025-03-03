Beck’s Homer Gets the Mustangs Ahead

Junior right fielder Ty Beck recorded his NAIA-leading 11th home run of the season, as The Master’s University baseball team fought for the 6-4 win against Bethesda University at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita on Friday, Feb. 28.

Beck’s homer was what the Mustangs needed to overtake the Lion Angels, who kept things uncomfortably close to that point. But for TMU Head Coach Monte Brooks , this outing was a good lesson for the team.

“We seem to be in a lot of (close games),” Brooks said. “Those are good in the sense that they always have the intensity there and that preps you as time goes on. As you move along the season you say ‘Hey, I’ve already been here. Let’s calm the nerves, let’s make sure we’re focused.’ For that purpose, it’s been really good.”

Things remained scoreless until the bottom of the third, where a single by Beck got junior pinch runner Owen Payn to home for a run.

Junior pitcher James Coker started for the Mustangs and kept the Lion Angels at bay with only one hit, one run and five strikeouts through five innings.

But with one out in the top of the sixth, the Mustangs were down 4-1 and Coker was relieved.

“James beat himself with the errors.” Brooks said about Coker. “He had two errors, that hurt him in the inning. But five strikeouts, two walks, high pitching percentage… I liked the way he pitched.”

He was relieved by graduate student JT Frieson, who only allowed three hits and had two strikeouts in 2.2 innings. Meanwhile, the batting lineup went to work.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs recorded three runs to tie things up. A double by junior first baseman Owen Hayes got the first two runs and a passed ball allowed Hayes to return home.

Then came Beck.

His homer to right field got him and senior third baseman Austin Young to home to give the Mustangs a two-run lead. Frieson would get the win, as Beck now has two more home runs over the nearest batter in the NAIA.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

