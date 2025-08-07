Aug. 8: Deadline to Apply for Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commissioner

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ Executive Office has renewed its search for a commissioner with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission. Qualified applicants are encouraged to send their resumes and all other required documents by Aug. 8.

The commission was established on Jan. 12, 2016 to improve public transparency and accountability with respect to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by making recommendations to the board, the department and the public. The commission provides robust opportunities for community engagement and ongoing analysis and oversight of the LASD’s policies, practices and procedures.

The primary responsibility of commissioners is to review and analyze LASD operational policies and procedures affecting the community, and to advocate for systemic change. Commissioners must also obtain community input and feedback on specific incidents involving use of force, detention conditions, or other civil rights concerns regarding the LASD, and convey these concerns to the sheriff and the board.

Applications will be accepted from through Aug. 8.

How to Apply

If this sounds like the right position for you, please see the job description, complete the application form (32 questions), and submit a statement of interest along with a professional resume to apply@coc.lacounty.gov by Aug. 8.

