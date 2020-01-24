Bed, Bath & Beyond Store on The Old Road to Remain Open

The Bed, Bath & Beyond store at 25540 The Old Road is not on the list of 2020 store closures the company released Tuesday.

In a call Friday morning, a store employee confirmed the location is not closing.

The Bed, Bath & Beyond store at 19211 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country is one of 14 stores the Union, New Jersey-based retailer of home goods shuttered last year prior to the holiday shopping season.

The chain will close another 26 stores nationwide in 2020 (see complete list below).

“We’re continually evolving to serve our loyal Bed, Bath & Beyond customers better — whether they come to us at one of our 900+ stores or are one of the millions who shop with us online each year,” spokesperson Jessica Joyce told TODAY via an emailed statement.

“We’ve just given over 150 of our most popular stores a multi-million dollar update and are continually investing in our stores and digital platform to give customers an even better experience however they choose to shop with us,” Joyce said.

As of Nov. 30, the company had 1,524 stores, including 981 Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and in Canada, 278 stores under the names of World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus, 126 Buy Buy Baby stores, 81 stores under the names Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat!, and 55 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values, according to USA Today.

Here’s the complete list of 40 closed or closing stores released Tuesday:

California

* Santa Clarita: 19211 Golden Valley Road

* Chino Hills: 13021 Peyton Drive

* Encino: 17401 Ventura Blvd.

* Hemet: 1165 S. Sanderson Ave.

* Tracy: 2886 West Grant Line Road

Connecticut

* Shelton: 862 Bridgeport Ave.

District of Columbia

* Washington D.C.: 709 7th Street NW

Florida

* Tampa: 12803 Citrus Plaza Drive

Hawaii

* Honolulu: 1200 Ala Moana Blvd.

Iowa

* Council Bluffs: 3706 Metro Drive

* West Des Moines: 6805 Mills Civic Parkway

Illinois

* Chicago: 530 N. State St.

* McHenry: 3340 Shoppers Drive

* Mount Prospect: 1057 N. Elmhurst Road

Louisiana

* Baton Rouge: 9001 Florida Blvd.

Maryland

* Owings Mills: 10300 Reisterstown Road

New Jersey

* Parsippany: 790 Route 46

* Newton: 17 Hampton House Road

* Sewell: 141 Tuckahoe Road, Suite 190

New Mexico

* Rio Rancho: 3575 NM Highway 528 NE

New York

* Bronx: 610 Exterior Street

* Cheektowaga: 3781 Union Road

* West Nyack: 1406 Palisades Center Drive

North Dakota

* Grand Forks: 3841 32nd Ave. South

Ohio

* Cincinnati: 6068 Glenway Ave.

* Grove City: Parkway Centre South, 1747 Stringtown Road

* Mayfield Heights: East Gate Shopping Center, 1371 SOM Center Road

* North Olmsted: 25975 Great Northern Plaza

Pennsylvania

* Muncy: 290 South Lycoming Mall Road

* Johnstown: Richland Town Centre, 340 Town Centre Drive

Rhode Island

* Providence: 24 Providence Place

Texas

* Austin: 9600 IH-35 Service Road

* Harlingen: 2817 W. Expressway 83 Frontage

* Houston: West Oaks Shopping Center, 2306 S Highway 6

* Houston: 700 Meyerland Plaza

* Houston: 6675 Highway 6 North

Utah

* Midvale: The Family Center at Fort Union, 7210 S. Union Park Ave.

* West Valley City: 3595 S. Constitution Blvd.

Virginia

* Stafford: 1190 Stafford Marketplace

Wisconsin

* Racine: 2360 S. Green Bay Road